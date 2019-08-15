Realty Trust Group Chosen To Oversee West Tennessee Healthcare’s 1.2 Million SF Portfolio

/EIN News/ --

Realty Trust Group (RTG) has been selected to manage West Tennessee Healthcare's 1.2 million-square-foot real estate portfolio of non-hospital facilities, including medical office buildings, operational buildings, and clinics.

Serving a geographical area that includes more than half a million people in 19 counties throughout western Tennessee and eastern Missouri, the public, not-for-profit healthcare system employs over 130 providers in 44 locations. West Tennessee Healthcare is one of the largest employers in its region with over 7,000 employees.

RTG’s exclusive services to West Tennessee Healthcare will include:

Lease administration

Transactions

Advisory

Project management and

Special projects

“We are honored to be chosen to support West Tennessee Healthcare with their real estate needs,” says RTG Executive Vice President Chad Simpson. “Balancing what needs to be done to achieve their objectives with the ever-growing budget constraints for hospitals and healthcare facilities requires a deep understanding of the industry. We look forward to working with them in each of the communities they serve.”

RTG will coordinate and work with stakeholders across the health system to address cost reduction opportunities and expand services. West Tennessee will continue to directly manage the day to day property management functions.

About Realty Trust Group

Realty Trust Group, LLC (“RTG”) is a healthcare real estate advisory and services firm offering a full-spectrum of real estate services including advisory, development, transactions, operations, and compliance. Since 1998, RTG has helped hospitals, physician groups, and property owners navigate the rapidly changing healthcare industry with growth strategies that gain market leadership as well as enhance patient and physician experiences for better delivery of care.

With over 75 employees, RTG serves clients in over 30 states, manages over 11 million square feet of healthcare assets, has completed over $2 billion in healthcare transaction volume, and was recently ranked among the Top Healthcare Development Companies by Modern Healthcare. RTG has offices in Nashville, Knoxville and Johnson City, TN, Atlanta, GA and Greensboro, NC. For more information about RTG and our innovative healthcare real estate services, visit www.realtytrustgroup.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, or call 865.521.0630.

