AgJunction to Participate at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 5, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX) ("AgJunction" or the "Company"), the Autosteering Company™, has been invited to participate at the 8 th Annual Gateway Conference , which is being held September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



AgJunction management will be holding one-on-one meetings on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About AgJunction

AgJunction Inc., the Autosteering Company™ is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds approximately 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant®, Wheelman™, Whirl™ and Handsfreefarm® and is committed to advancing its vision by bringing affordable hands-free farming to every farm, regardless of terrain or size. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “AJX.” For more information, please go to AgJunction.com .

