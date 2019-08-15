AgEagle to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEODESHA, Kan., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE American:UAVS), an industry leading provider of advanced aerial imagery and data collection and analytics solutions for the sustainable agriculture, precision farming and urban green management markets, has been invited to present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference , which is being held September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



AgEagle management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 4th at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and on the Gateway Conference website at www.gateway-conference.com/presenters .

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com .

About AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

Founded in 2010 and based in Neodesha, Kansas, AgEagle was created to pioneer, innovate and advance aerial imaging data collection and analytics technologies capable of addressing the impending food and environmental sustainability crises that threaten our planet. The Company's daily efforts are focused on delivering the metrics, tools and strategies necessary to define and implement intelligent sustainability, precision farming and urban green monitoring and maintenance solutions that solve important problems. More specifically, AgEagle designs, produces, distributes and supports advanced small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones) supported and enabled by leading-edge aerial imagery and data collection and analytics solutions. For more information, please visit www.ageagle.com .

Contacts:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach

Sean Mansouri

Phone: 949-574-3860

Email: UAVS@gatewayIR.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.