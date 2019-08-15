Image Protect Readies Major Upgrades to Fotofy Image Platform Following Strong Launch in $108B Digital Ad Space

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC: IMTL) (imageprotect.com) (“Image Protect”, “IMTL”, or the “Company”), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, is pleased to announce the successful launch of the Company’s revolutionary new digital image marketplace and in-image advertising platform, Fotofy.com (“Fotofy"). The launch began on August 2 and has proceeded smoothly and without issue as the Company rolls out powerful platform upgrades.



Matthew Goldman, CEO of Image Protect, commented, “After all of the build-up into the launch, we are gratified to see it go off without a hitch. We have already seen an influx of new interest, and the reviews from professional photographers have been very strong, and very useful.”

Management notes that feedback from professional photographers has expressed excitement about Fotofy’s ability to protect image rights by creating an in-image advertising footprint through free image sharing as opposed to after-the-fact attempts at enforcement to punish use infringement.

The Fotofy platform differentiates itself from other digital image marketplace sites by this unique in-image ad model. In a world defined by free image sites, paid-for image sites, and hybrid versions of these two models, the Company believes that a platform that offers both free sharing of images for Image Users and the ability to monetize those same images for Image Creators is a potentially disruptive innovation with tremendous potential for growth.

The Fotofy roll-out process includes an initial 90-day period during which new features and upgrades will hit the platform, massively augmenting functionality and enhancing the Fotofy experience for both Image Users and Image Creators. Coming upgrades include:

Ad Tech - API to ad network, Publisher widget, Native ad module

Ad syndication control (brands and celebrity)

Content Syndication control - remove or replace images, control distribution footprint by geography, website, and/or IP address

Ad Revenue module

Advance Search technology

Controlled Vocabulary

Mr. Goldman continued, “Since launching nearly two weeks ago, we have already received a wave of new site account registrations from Photographers moving onto the Fotofy platform. We anticipate many photographers to migrate from the infringement enforcement model to our in-image monetization model over coming weeks and months.”

About Image Protect

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

Safe Harbor Provision



Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.



Corporate Contact:

Image Protect

Lawrence Adams

larry.adams@imageprotect.com



