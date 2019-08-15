There were 586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 161,853 in the last 365 days.

Global qPCR Reagents Market Outlook, 2019-2025 - qPCR Core Kits Poised to Exceed US$1.4 Million by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "qPCR Reagents - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

qPCR Reagents market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 7.8%.

Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.

qPCR Core Kits, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Million by the year 2025, qPCR Core Kits will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.7% growth momentum.

Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$75.8 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$122.7 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.

In Japan, qPCR Core Kits will reach a market size of US$99.3 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$167.4 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Competitors identified in this market include:

  • Affymetrix, Inc. (USA)
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland)
  • Promega Corporation (USA)
  • Qiagen NV (The Netherlands)
  • Quanta Biosciences, Inc. (USA)
  • Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (USA)
  • Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan)
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • qPCR Reagents Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
  • qPCR Mastermixes (Packaging) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
  • qPCR Core Kits (Packaging) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US qPCR Reagents Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

qPCR Mastermixes (Packaging) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

qPCR Core Kits (Packaging) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • European qPCR Reagents Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
  • qPCR Mastermixes (Packaging) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
  • qPCR Core Kits (Packaging) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b6a7at

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.