Reputation.com Ranks High on the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com , provider of the first and only complete cloud-based enterprise reputation and customer experience management platform, today announced it has been included on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list , Inc. magazine’s annual ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies. The company finished in the top half of the list, ranking No. 1,962, thanks to more than 200% revenue growth from 2015 to 2018. Reputation.com's impressive growth also positions it as one of the 250 fastest-growing private software companies in the country, The company ranks 304 among the fastest-growing companies in California, and 77 among the fastest-growing companies in the San Francisco metro area.



“It is an honor to be included on this year's Inc. 5000 list, which has previously included household names such as Microsoft, Intuit, G2, and LinkedIn," said Joe Fuca, CEO, Reputation.com. “Inclusion on the list is a point of pride for the entire Reputation.com team, as it not only represents stellar and sustained growth over the past three years, but also indicates continued growth in satisfaction among our customers.”

Since 2013, Reputation.com has been focused on online reputation management for enterprises. Reputation.com’s SaaS platform analyzes feedback about businesses across review sites, social media channels, listing sites and survey results. This provides enterprises with a 360-degree view of brand performance, online and onsite. Its proprietary Reputation Score is becoming the de facto standard for measuring customer sentiment. Reputation Score is calculated using a patented algorithm that automatically collects and processes data relevant to nine key factors that impact an organization’s online reputation. Expressed as a number on a scale of zero to 1,000 points, Reputation Score helps businesses identify and remediate issues impacting brand sentiment and engage more effectively with customers. We are excited to launch the upcoming 2019 Auto Reputation report on Monday 19th August at the Digital Dealer conference.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” said Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

This year's Inc. 5000 list shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454%, and a median rate of 157%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

