Gentex to Offer Its New Car-to-Home Automation System Through VOXX Electronics

/EIN News/ -- ZEELAND, Mich., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX ) recently began shipping the latest version of its HomeLink car-to-home automation system to VOXX Electronics Corporation for sale in the automotive aftermarket. The system consist of a Bluetooth-enabled automatic-dimming mirror with integrated buttons that can be programmed to operate a myriad of radio frequency and cloud-based home automation devices.



Gentex is a long-time supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive industry. It supplies nearly every major automaker with connected-car technologies and advanced electronic features that optimize driver vision and enhance driving safety.

Gentex’s HomeLink is the industry’s most widely used and trusted car-to-home automation system, with over 100 million HomeLink-equipped vehicles on the road today around the world.

The new aftermarket HomeLink system consists of a Gentex automatic-dimming mirror that comes integrated with three programmable buttons that can operate virtually any type of home automation device. It utilizes two transmission modes: radio frequency to activate entry-critical appliances such as garage doors and security gates, and cloud-based wireless transmission to operate home lighting, thermostats, smart outlets, security systems, and other IOT devices.

Cloud-based device operation is made possible by HomeLink Connect , Gentex’s new home automation app, that users can configure to control their existing home automation devices. Once configured, the user’s phone/app pairs with the HomeLink buttons in the mirror via Bluetooth, allowing users to activate their devices without needing to fumble with their phone.

“HomeLink’s dual transmission makes it the industry standard for comprehensive and reliable vehicle-to-home automation,” said Gentex Chief Technology Officer Neil Boehm. “Plus, we’re continually working to ensure that HomeLink is compatible with the latest smart-home devices.”

The new Bluetooth-enabled HomeLink mirror will have an MSRP of $299.99 through VOXX. The compatible HomeLink Connect app is available for iOS and Android by searching for HomeLink Connect in the App Store/Google Play. First-year app use is free with an annual renewal rate of $1.99 thereafter.

VOXX Electronics Corporation (VEC) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX ), a global supplier of mobile and consumer electronics products. VEC is a recognized leader in the marketing of automotive entertainment, vehicle security and tracking, remote start systems, telematics, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the company website at www.gentex.com .

Gentex Media Contact

Craig Piersma

(616) 772-1590 x4316

craig.piersma@gentex.com

Gentex Investor Relations Contact

Josh O’Berski

(616) 772-1800 x5814

josh.oberski@gentex.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8cfe1cea-5392-4b2f-904a-e4bec33a66a9

Gentex's New HomeLink



