New Multi-level Interactive Water Park Attraction coming to Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in 2020

New Seaside Splashworks family attraction will feature water slides, splash zones, and more than 75 play elements in beach-themed area

Allentown, Pennsylvania, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom will be making waves in its water park when the new beach-themed multi-level play structure, Seaside Splashworks, debuts in 2020. The new family attraction will feature more than 75 play elements to engage the entire family for hours, including:

Six water slides, totaling 430ft in length, with twists and turns for refreshing entertainment;

interactive spray jets that guests of all ages can operate;

oversized water cannons for splashing family and friends;

an adventuresome 195ft net bridge trail where guests can challenge their climbing and discovery skills;

a giant 317 gallon tipping bucket that drenches everyone standing below every 3-4 minutes; and

a splash zone just for toddlers.

With plenty of lounge chairs and shade structures overhead, Seaside Splashworks is designed for parents to relax in the shade or soak up the sun while their children play nearby. The attraction will be the largest structure in the water park featuring 6 towers, 12 water cannons and nine tipping cones; it replaces the Island Water Works playground and splash pad.



“Wildwater Kingdom is already one of the top ranked water parks in the country, and Seaside Splashworks brings us to a new level with something for everyone to enjoy,” said Michael Fehnel, Dorney Park’s vice president and general manager. “We’re committed to bringing our guests a diverse array of entertainment, from our immersive events like the new Grand Carnivale international festival and fan favorite Halloween Haunt, to a terrific new attraction like this. Our team is proud to deliver an experience that’s unmatched in the region.”

The best way to experience every moment of Seaside Splashworks, alongside a full calendar of events, is with a 2020 Season Pass. Season Passes are on sale now at the lowest price of the year and include unlimited visits for the remainder of 2019, and all of 2020, free parking, Bring-A-Friend tickets and so much more.

To celebrate National Roller Coaster Day, the park has a limited time 2020 Season Pass offer only valid through this Sunday, August 18. Guests who purchase a 2020 Season Pass, or renew their 2019 Season Pass, will be able to skip the regular lines when they receive a free Fast Lane Plus ticket to use one time on select dates.



Visit www.dorneypark.com for full details.





