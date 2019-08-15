Outlook on the World Beach Hotels Market to 2025 - Rising Investment in R&D to Innovate New Attractive Infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beach Hotels Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global beach hotels market to grow with a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global beach hotels market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on beach hotels market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on beach hotels market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global beach hotels market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global beach hotels market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The rising preferences for traveling to peaceful areas

The increasing number of destination weddings near beach areas

Factors such as rising disposable income, enhanced standard of living, and availability of discounts on online bookings

2) Restraints

High costs associated with the stays at beach hotels

3) Opportunities

Rising investment in research and development to innovate new attractive infrastructure

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the beach hotels market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the beach hotels market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global beach hotels market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Beach Hotels Market Highlights

2.2. Beach Hotels Market Projection

2.3. Beach Hotels Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Beach Hotels Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Hotel Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Occupancy

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Service Type

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Beach Hotels Market



4. Beach Hotels Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Beach Hotels Market by Hotel Type

5.1. Standard

5.2. Premium

5.3. Budget



6. Global Beach Hotels Market by Occupancy

6.1. Group Occupancy

6.2. Solo Occupancy



7. Global Beach Hotels Market by Service Type

7.1. Food & Beverage

7.2. Spa

7.3. Accommodation



8. Global Beach Hotels Market by Region 2019-2025

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Beach Hotels Market by Hotel Type

8.1.2. North America Beach Hotels Market by Occupancy

8.1.3. North America Beach Hotels Market by Service Type

8.1.4. North America Beach Hotels Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Beach Hotels Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. The Indian Hotels Company Limited

9.2.2. Marriott International

9.2.3. Accor S.A.

9.2.4. Shangri-La International Hotel Management Limited

9.2.5. Hyatt Hotels Corporation

9.2.6. ITC Limited

9.2.7. Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

9.2.8. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

9.2.9. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

9.2.10. Wyndham Destinations

9.2.11. Other Companies



