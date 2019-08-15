World Antimicrobial Plastics Market Analysis Report (2017-2025): Increasing Investments in R&D to Improve the Properties of Plastic Creates Massive Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Plastics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global antimicrobial plastics market to grow with a CAGR of 7.48% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global antimicrobial plastics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on antimicrobial plastics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on antimicrobial plastics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global antimicrobial plastics market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global antimicrobial plastics market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rise in the awareness among consumers regarding health

Increasing application of antimicrobial plastics in medical and packaging industries

2) Restraints

Strict environmental regulations

3) Opportunities

Increasing investment in R&D to improve the properties of plastic

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the antimicrobial plastics market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the antimicrobial plastics market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global antimicrobial plastics market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Antimicrobial Plastics Market Highlights

2.2. Antimicrobial Plastics Market Projection

2.3. Antimicrobial Plastics Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Antimicrobial Plastics Market



4. Antimicrobial Plastics Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market by Type

5.1. Commodity Plastic

5.2. Engineering Plastic

5.3. High Performance Plastic

5.4. Other Types



6. Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market by Application

6.1. Packaging

6.2. Healthcare

6.3. Food and Beverage

6.4. Consumer Goods

6.5. Electrical and Electronics

6.6. Other Applications



7. Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market by Region

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Antimicrobial Plastics Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Antimicrobial Plastics Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Antimicrobial Plastics Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. BASF SE

8.2.2. Dow Chemical Company

8.2.3. Covestro AG

8.2.4. Microban International Ltd.

8.2.5. PolyOne Corporation

8.2.6. Ticona Polymers Inc.

8.2.7. Sanitized AG

8.2.8. Teknor Apex Company Inc.

8.2.9. Parx Plastics N.V.

8.2.10. Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

8.2.11. Other Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1perwv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.