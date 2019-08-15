Healthcare Biometrics, 2019-2025: Rise in Cybersecurity Threats Accelerate Growth Opportunities for Healthcare Biometric Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Biometrics - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Healthcare Biometrics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.6 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 19.3%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Single-factor Authentication, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 17.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.2 Million by the year 2025, Single-factor Authentication will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23.4% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$290 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$232 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Single-factor Authentication will reach a market size of US$147.1 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$583.8 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Competitors identified in this market include:



3M Cogent (USA)

BIO-key International Inc. (USA)

Crossmatch Technologies (USA)

Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)

Imprivata Inc. (USA)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Suprema Inc. (Korea)

Zkteco Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Healthcare Biometrics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Multi-Factor Authentication (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Multimodal Authentication (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Single-factor Authentication (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Technology Powered and Patient Centric Smart Health Care Establishes the Foundation for Expansion of Healthcare Biometrics Market

Growing Digital Healthcare Market Boosts Biometric Applications: Global Digital Health Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2023

Rising Investments in Digital Healthcare Bodes Well for Market Growth: Global Digital Healthcare Investments (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018

Growing Incidences of Healthcare Fraud and Security Breaches Drive Pressing Need for Healthcare Biometrics

Rising Losses on Account of Healthcare Fraud Presents Opportunities for Health Biometrics: Total Loss (In US$ Million) Arising from Healthcare Fraud Cases in the US for the Years 2014, 2016 & 2018

Stringent Regulations Implemented to Protect Healthcare Data Promote Deployment of Biometrics Healthcare Technology

Rise in Cybersecurity Threats Accelerate Growth Opportunities for Healthcare Biometric Solutions

Increasing Instances of Data Breaches and Resultant Financial Losses Highlight the Necessity for Biometrics: Global Average Financial Loss (In US$ Million) Suffered Due to a Data Breach by Country (2018)

Total Number of Reported Healthcare Data Breaches in the US for the Years 2014, 2016 & 2018

Healthcare Initiatives to Expand Care Access in Developing Countries Bodes Well for Market Growth

Patient Identification Enabled by Biometric Technology Mitigates Costs Associated with Duplication of Medical Records

Iris Biometrics to Gain Significant Traction in Patient Identification Solutions

Emerging Applications of Multimodal Biometrics to Augment Market Growth

High Costs, Technical Complexity and Privacy Concerns Challenge Market Expansion

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Healthcare Biometrics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Multi-Factor Authentication (Technology) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Multimodal Authentication (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Single-factor Authentication (Technology) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Healthcare Biometrics Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Multi-Factor Authentication (Technology) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Multimodal Authentication (Technology) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Single-factor Authentication (Technology) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ilw76

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.