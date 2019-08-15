JCPenney Announces Stacey Shively as SVP, GMM Home

/EIN News/ -- Plano, Texas, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) today announced that Stacey Shively, a senior executive with nearly 25 years of retail merchandising experience, has been appointed to senior vice president, general merchandise manager for its home division, effective Sept. 9. Reporting to Michelle Wlazlo, executive vice president, chief merchant, Shively will be responsible for overseeing the Company’s home merchandising strategies that span product categories including bedding and bath, window coverings, small electrics, cookware and tabletop, mattresses, home electronics, luggage, seasonal and home décor.

“Stacey is an accomplished merchant who has spent her retail career curating products and experiences that appeal to a value-oriented customer based on lifestyle needs,” said Wlazlo. “Her extensive background in merchandising, product development, inventory management and developing strong vendor partnerships will enable her to drive customer centric merchandise strategies and renew JCPenney’s Home Store assortment and experience. We are excited for Stacey to join our team of passionate leaders as we continue forward in reinstating JCPenney to its rightful place in the retail landscape."

Shively comes to JCPenney from Bluestem Brands where she most recently served as senior vice president of merchandising, overseeing a broad selection of name-brand and private label general merchandise for a portfolio of national multi-channel retail brands, including Gettington and Fingerhut. While there, Shively is credited with enhancing revenue and sales, optimizing assortments and vendors, as well as implementing new pricing strategies and cost efficiencies, which drove gross margin improvement. Shively joined Bluestem Brands as vice president of merchandising for home spearheading all new merchandising processes and developing a profitable brand suite, which consisted of eight new proprietary brands.

Prior to Bluestem Brands, Shively was vice president of merchandising for Deal$, a chain of discount variety stores owned and later re-branded by Dollar Tree. She began her retail career at Target Corporation where she spent 17 years assuming various positions of increasing responsibility within merchandising, negotiations, inventory and planning, stores and across business lines including home, men’s, women’s and infants. Stacey received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in interior design from Design Institute of San Diego.

Media Relations:

(972) 431-3400 or jcpnews@jcp.com

Follow @jcpnews on Twitter for the latest announcements and Company information.

Investor Relations:

(972) 431-5500 or jcpinvestorrelations@jcp.com

About JCPenney:

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP), one of the nation’s largest apparel and home retailers, combines an expansive footprint of approximately 850 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico with a powerful e-commerce site, jcp.com, to deliver style and value for all hard-working American families. At every touchpoint, customers will discover stylish merchandise at incredible value from an extensive portfolio of private, exclusive and national brands. Reinforcing this shopping experience is the customer service and warrior spirit of approximately 95,000 associates across the globe, all driving toward the Company's mission to help customers find what they love for less time, money and effort. For additional information, please visit jcp.com.

