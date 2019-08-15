Wireless Earphones Market Analysis 2019-2025 by Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Earphone Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global wireless earphone market to grow with a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global wireless earphone market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on wireless earphone market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on wireless earphone market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global wireless earphone market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global wireless earphone market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increasing number of smartphone, tablet and laptop users

Attractive designs and innovative features of wireless earphones

Rising purchasing power of consumers

2) Restraints

Overuse of earphones can cause hearing loss, pain in ears

3) Opportunities

Technological advancement helps in the development of novel features

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the wireless earphone market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the wireless earphone market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global wireless earphone market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Wireless Earphone Market Highlights

2.2. Wireless Earphone Market Projection

2.3. Wireless Earphone Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Wireless Earphone Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Wireless Earphone Market



4. Wireless Earphone Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Wireless Earphone Market by Product Type

5.1. In-ear

5.2. On-ear

5.3. Over-ear



6. Global Wireless Earphone Market by Application

6.1. Music & Entertainment

6.2. Sports & Fitness

6.3. Gaming & Virtual Reality

6.4. Communication



7. Global Wireless Earphone Market by Distribution Channel

7.1. Online

7.2. Electronic Stores

7.3. Showrooms

7.4. Supermarket



8. Global Wireless Earphone Market by Region

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Wireless Earphone Market by Product Type

8.1.2. North America Wireless Earphone Market by Application

8.1.3. North America Wireless Earphone Market by Distribution Channel

8.1.4. North America Wireless Earphone Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Wireless Earphone Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Apple Inc.

9.2.2. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

9.2.3. Sony Corporation

9.2.4. Logitech Inc.

9.2.5. Plantronics Inc.

9.2.6. Optoma Corporation

9.2.7. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

9.2.8. JABRA Corporation

9.2.9. Bose Corporation

9.2.10. LG Electronics Inc.

9.2.11. Other Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3rqp4b

