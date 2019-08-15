Wundr Co. Announces Acquisition of iuvo Therapeutics GmbH - Germany's Largest Independent Medical Cannabis Distributor

Coincides with iuvo's Receipt of TerrAscend's First Medical Cannabis Shipment to Germany

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wundr Co. (the "Company"), a European cannabis pioneer headquartered in London, is pleased to announce that it has acquired iuvo Therapeutics GmbH ("iuvo Therapeutics" or "iuvo"). iuvo Therapeutics is Germany's largest independent medical cannabis distributor, holding both medical cannabis import and narcotics distribution licenses for the EU. This acquisition establishes Wundr Co. as one of Europe's leading independent medical cannabis companies.



iuvo Therapeutics announced today that it has successfully imported the first international shipment of dry cannabis flower from TerrAscend, one of only six Canadian licensed producers with an EU Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP") certified facility. TerrAscend and iuvo Therapeutics were recently granted an Export Permit by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act, and an Import Authorization from Germany's Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices.

With an estimated 30,000 medical cannabis patients consuming more than 7,200 kg annually, Germany has quickly become one of Europe's largest cannabis markets and is expected to generate more than $5 billion in revenue by 2025. The iuvo-TerrAscend partnership presents a significant opportunity for Wundr Co. to generate meaningful revenues, fulfilling the growing needs of medical cannabis patients in Germany and the EU.

This acquisition provides Wundr Co. with a cornerstone medical cannabis asset soon to be augmented by additional M&A opportunities in the European market.

About Wundr Co.

Wundr Co. is a London-based cannabis company that is focused on helping European patients and consumers in the most precise and effective ways. Our diversified team features in depth knowledge and expertise across the cannabis supply chain.

About iuvo Therapeutics

iuvo Therapeutics GmbH was founded in 2017 and is a fully licensed GDP/GMP pharmaceutical wholesaler in Germany. The Company has the only independent license allowing them to both distribute and release medical cannabis products across the EU.

Advisors and Counsel

Beacon Securities Limited acted as Wundr Co.'s financial advisor, DLA Piper (Canada) LLP acted as Wundr Co.'s Canadian counsel, DLA Piper UK LLP acted as Wundr Co.'s German counsel, and Memery Crystal LLP acted as UK counsel in the transaction.

Contact

For general enquiries, please contact info@wundrco.com or visit www.wundrco.com.

Media enquiries

Jaime Hackett

jaime@wundrco.com // +1.647.223.7165

Advisory regarding forward-looking statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential values, the future plans and objectives of Wundr Co. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, achievable or recognizable in the near term. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Wundr Co assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.



