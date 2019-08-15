Plug Power to Showcase Results from Fuel Cell-Powered Ground Support Equipment program at Press Event, Highlighting Successful Collaboration with FedEx, Charlatte, Albany International Airport, and the US Department of Energy

Plug Power will use the August event to unveil results and key learnings from the rollout of Albany International Airport’s first hydrogen fuel cell-powered ground support equipment

/EIN News/ -- LATHAM, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, announce an upcoming event that will celebrate the results of Albany International Airport’s first hydrogen fuel cell-powered ground support equipment (GSE). The event is slated to take place this afternoon, August 15, at Plug Power headquarters in Latham, NY, and will bring together speakers from several of the partner organizations behind the Albany initiative, as well as special guests including U.S. Representative Paul Tonko.



Originally announced in April 2019 , the new GSE fleet at Albany International Airport comprises a contingent of fuel cell-powered electric cargo tuggers tasked with transporting packages from the airport’s FedEx sorting facility to its delivery airplanes. The vehicles were commissioned in February of 2019 as part of a U.S. Department of Energy program between Plug Power, Charlatte America , and FedEx .

The FedEx fuel cell-powered cargo tuggers have posted impressive results after months of operation, and Plug Power’s upcoming event will provide media and other attendees with an inside look at the biggest successes and key learnings generated by the project. Additionally, Plug Power will showcase its outdoor hydrogen fueling infrastructure, one of the first outdoor fueling stations built in New York State. Since February, the cargo tuggers have operated 5 days a week, and endured extreme temperatures ranging from 5 degrees F to 91 degrees F. This included 41 days of below-freezing temperatures during the test period. The ground support vehicles were built by Charlatte America and operate using Plug Power’s zero emission ProGen hydrogen engines.

Electric GSE vehicles produced by Charlatte America offer numerous benefits as compared to industry competitors and require significantly less maintenance than equipment powered by traditional internal combustion engines. Augmented with Plug Power’s ProGen hydrogen fuel cell technology, the new FedEx cargo tuggers are capable of towing as much as 40,000 lbs. for up to four hours without stopping, and only require three or four minutes of downtime for each refueling.

These zero-emission vehicles are remarkably energy efficient, boasting an average efficiency rating of about 45%. Wear and tear on the vehicle is also considerably lower when compared to other GSEs, meaning they have minimal requirements for routine maintenance such as oil changes, brake service, and starter replacements. As a result, the new vehicles offer an effective means of reducing operational costs while increasing productivity.

“Plug Power’s work bringing hydrogen fuel cell power to FedEx and Albany International Airport proves once again that fuel cells are ready to take center stage,” said Andy Marsh, CEO, Plug Power. “FedEx moves a tremendous volume of packages through its Albany operation each day, and these vehicles have risen to the occasion while withstanding the most challenging conditions. We’re eager to show off the success of this program and the learnings we’ve gained that will help us expand the use of fuel cell vehicles, both in the world of shipping and logistics, and far beyond.”

“FedEx is committed to minimizing its environmental impact by applying new, innovative technologies and solutions as part of our Reduce, Replace, Revolutionize strategy,” said Mitch Jackson, chief sustainability officer, FedEx Corp. “We are thrilled we were able to participate in this program by including these clean, hydrogen-powered electric vehicles in our airport delivery fleet. This is just one way FedEx is helping revolutionize new, responsible environmental solutions to increase efficiency and reduce airport waste and emissions in our local communities.”

“The nation’s airports are making a determined effort to reduce the use of carbon-base fuels in their ground handling equipment and Plug Power has proven to be an innovative force in reducing the carbon footprint of FedEx and the Albany International Airport,” said John A. O’Donnell, CEO of the Albany County Airport Authority.

“Our Capital Region’s own Plug Power continues to build success as a leader in clean energy here and throughout the country,” said Congressman Tonko. “Knowing that transportation is one of the leading drivers of greenhouse gas emissions, I am proud that our own Albany International Airport is partnering with local companies here to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their operations. Responsible environmental practices and improvements to our transportation systems are a win for everyone.”

Plug Power currently has deployed more than 28,000 GenDrive fuel cells in the field worldwide. The Department of Energy’s Fuel Cell Technologies Office within the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy supports early stage R&D that enables progress in hydrogen and fuel cell technologies, and has collaborated with Plug Power, FedEx, and Charlatte on this project.

Media Event and Product Demonstration Details:

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2019

Time: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. EDT

Location: Plug Power 968 Albany Shaker Road, Latham, NY 12110

Program: In addition to VIP remarks, guests will see GSE product demonstrations including a hydrogen refueling

