NEW MAT RACING WATER SLIDE ATTRACTION, “GRAND CARNIVALE” INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL COMING TO CAROWINDS IN 2020

Longest mat racing water slide in the Southeast plus addition of highly immersive nighttime summer festival enhance and expand the guest experience.

/EIN News/ -- Charlotte, NC, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World-class water slide racing is coming to Carowinds in 2020 when Boogie Board Racer, the longest mat racing slide in the Southeast, debuts next summer at Carolina Harbor waterpark. On Boogie Board Racer, guests will ascend to nearly 60 feet, grab a mat, and choose one of six lanes where they’ll wait for the green light to begin an exhilarating competitive ride. Racers will zoom through tubes, high-speed chutes and a thrilling 360-degree loop. A final drop brings them to maximum acceleration before they reach the finish lane to splashdown.



Boogie Board Racer is the first new attraction in Carolina Harbor since the waterpark was expanded and re-themed in 2016. The brightly colored slide will be located near the park’s newest roller coaster, Copperhead Strike. The slide was custom designed for Carowinds by White Water West, a Vancouver-based world leader in water park attraction design.



Also new in 2020 is Grand Carnivale, a nighttime international festival and street party celebrating global culture in grand scale, with signature beverages and a special menu. The Spectacle of Color full-scale parade is a highlight of the festival, with extravagantly decorated and brightly lit floats, and lavishly costumed street performers who will draw guests into the action, tossing beads as they travel through the park to the beat of lively music. The festival will run nightly June 13-July 5, 2020.



“The new Boogie Board Racer water slide will amp up the adrenaline in our world-class Carolina Harbor waterpark and our guests will crave its exciting twists and turns as they compete against friends in this fan-favorite racing attraction,” said Pat Jones, Carowinds’ vice president and general manager. “And we’re going all out with Grand Carnivale, the largest summertime event ever held at Carowinds. We’ve seen how families enjoy our fully immersive SCarowinds and WinterFest events in fall and winter, and we’re bringing that same sense of wonder and delight to this captivating new summer nighttime experience. These investments, along with the new Springhill Suites by Marriott at Carowinds which opens this fall, further strengthen our position as the premier entertainment destination in the Carolinas.”



Carowinds has added many exceptional new attractions over the past few years. In 2019, Carowinds debuted the seven-acre Blue Ridge Junction area including the Carolinas’ first double launch roller coaster, Copperhead Strike, the Mountain Gliders family ride, and Blue Ridge Country Kitchen restaurant. Other recent additions include the record-breaking Fury 325 giga coaster, and County Fair and Camp Snoopy themed areas.



The best way to experience every moment of Grand Carnivale and our full calendar of events is with a 2020 Gold Season Pass. Your pass gives you unlimited visits for the rest of 2019 and all of 2020 so you can enjoy the recently announced PEANUTS Celebration and WinterFest Wonderland Parade this year too. Gold Season Passes are on sale now at the lowest price of the year at Carowinds.com.



To celebrate National Roller Coaster Day, Carowinds has a limited time 2020 Gold Season Pass offer valid only through this Sunday, August 18. Purchase a 2020 Gold Season Pass and skip the regular lines when you receive a free Fast Lane Plus good for use one time on select dates. Guests who renew their 2019 passes are also eligible for special perks if they renew now.



Working media can find a complete media kit at https://shwca.se/Carowinds2020. Please courtesy all images and videos to Carowinds.



About Carowinds

Carowinds, a 400-acre amusement park located on the border of North and South Carolina, is home to more than 60 rides, shows and attractions, including 14 world-class roller coasters and Carolina Harbor, a top-rated 26-acre waterpark. Its first on-site hotel, SpringHill Suites by Marriott at Carowinds, will open in the fall.



About Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, four outdoor water parks, an indoor water park and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Its parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario. It also operates an additional theme park in California under a management contract.

Attachments

Lisa Stryker Carowinds 704.587.9048 lisa.stryker@carowinds.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.