RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces August 2019 Distribution

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced a distribution of 12 cents per unit for the month of August. The distribution will be payable on September 9, 2019 to unitholders of record as at August 31, 2019.



About RioCan

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $14.3 billion as at June 30, 2019. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. RioCan's portfolio is comprised of 230 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 39.1 million square feet, including residential rental and 13 development properties. To learn more about how we deliver real vision on solid ground, visit www.riocan.com.

For more information contact

Terri Andrianopoulos

VP Marketing & Communications, RioCan REIT

416 646 8138

tandrianop@riocan.com







