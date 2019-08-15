Silence Therapeutics Notice of results and R&D day

/EIN News/ -- Silence Therapeutics Notice of Half Year Results and R&D Day

August 15, 2019

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics, PLC (LON: SLN) (“Silence” or “the Company”) a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases, will announce results for the half year ending 30 June 2019, at 7:00am BST on Thursday 12 September 2019.

On 12 September 2019 Silence will also host an R&D Day for investors and analysts at Lotte New York Palace, New York, U.S. Presentations and Q&A will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST (1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. BST). A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting ‘Results, reports & presentations’ in the Investors Section on the Company's website at www.silence-therapeutics.com and an archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website. For further information please contact Brandon.weiner@westwicke.com .

Enquiries:

Silence Therapeutics plc

Dr David Horn Solomon, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +44 (0)20 3457 6900 Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

James Steel/Oliver Jackson



Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900 European IR

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott / Chris Welsh/ Angela Gray

silencetherapeutics@consilium-comms.com



Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700 US IR

Westwicke Partners

Peter Vozzo/ Brandon Weiner

peter.vozzo@westwicke.com

Brandon.weiner@westwicke.com



Tel: +1 (443) 213-0505

About Silence Therapeutics plc

Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body’s natural

mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, within its cells. Its proprietary technology can selectively

inhibit any gene in the genome, specifically silencing the production of disease-causing proteins. Using

its enabling delivery systems, it has achieved an additional level of specificity by delivering its

therapeutic RNA molecules exclusively to target cells. Silence’s proprietary RNA chemistries and

delivery systems are designed to improve the stability of our molecules and enhance effective delivery

to target cells, providing a powerful modular technology well suited to tackle life-threatening diseases.

For more information, please visit: https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.