Global Blood Screening Market to Grow by $1.7 Billion Over 2019-2025
Blood Screening market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.7 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 8.8%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.
Nucleic Acid Test (NAT), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.7% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$65.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$126.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) will reach a market size of US$96.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$454.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Abbott Laboratories (USA)
- Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
- Becton, Dickinson & Company (USA)
- bioMerieux SA (France)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland)
- Grifols International SA (Spain)
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)
- Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Blood Screening Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Rapid Tests (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Western Blot Assay (Technology) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Reagents & Kits (Product & Service) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Instruments (Product & Service) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Software & Services (Product & Service) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Blood Screening Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) (Technology) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Rapid Tests (Technology) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Western Blot Assay (Technology) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
- Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) (Technology) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Reagents & Kits (Product & Service) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Instruments (Product & Service) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Software & Services (Product & Service) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Blood Screening Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) (Technology) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) (Technology) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Rapid Tests (Technology) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Western Blot Assay (Technology) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) (Technology) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
- Reagents & Kits (Product & Service) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Instruments (Product & Service) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Software & Services (Product & Service) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
