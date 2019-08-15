Worldwide Air Fryer Market Analysis 2017-2019 & Forecast to 2025 - Rising Number of Health-Conscious People Preferring Oil-Free Food

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Fryer Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global air fryer market to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global air fryer market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on air fryer market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on air fryer market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global air fryer market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global air fryer market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The rising number of health-conscious people preferring for oil-free food

Rising working population

Increasing awareness about various smart features of kitchen appliances

2) Restraints

High costs of air fryer

A limited number of recipes are available

3) Opportunities

Technological advancement

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the air fryer market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the air fryer market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global air fryer market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Air Fryer Market Highlights

2.2. Air Fryer Market Projection

2.3. Air Fryer Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Air Fryer Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Air Fryer Market



4. Air Fryer Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Air Fryer Market by Product Type

5.1. Digital

5.2. Manual



6. Global Air Fryer Market by Application

6.1. Residential

6.2. Commercial

6.2.1. Hotels

6.2.2. Cafes

6.2.3. Quick Service Restaurants



7. Global Air Fryer Market by Distribution Channel

7.1. Online Channels

7.2. Retailers

7.3. Specialty Stores

7.4. Malls



8. Global Air Fryer Market by Region 2019-2025

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Air Fryer Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

9.2.2. De'Longhi America Inc.

9.2.3. Bajaj Electricals Limited

9.2.4. Pigeon Corporation

9.2.5. Meyer Corporation

9.2.6. Tatung Company of America Inc.

9.2.7. Groupe SEB's (Krups)

9.2.8. Avalon Bay

9.2.9. American Micronic Instruments

9.2.10. Ming's Mark Inc.

9.2.11. Other companies



