Financial Gravity Board names Scott Winters as next Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTCQB: FGCO ) (“Financial Gravity” or the “Company”), announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Scott Winters as Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chairman of the Board. John Pollock will assume the role of Executive Vice President of Sales and will continue to serve as Co-Chairman of the Board.



“This is the perfect time for Scott Winters to become Financial Gravity’s next Chief Executive Officer. We've selected a very strong leader at a time when Financial Gravity is in a unique position,” said current Financial Gravity Chairman and CEO John Pollock. “The pace of change in the financial industry is exponential and Financial Gravity’s role in the transformation has never been more exciting. Our next CEO needs to thrive in a highly dynamic environment, to be capable of accelerating what is working very well for Financial Gravity and disrupting what needs to change. Scott is exceptional in his aptitude to translate vision and strategy into disciplined execution, bringing together teams, companies, technology and ecosystems to drive results. Scott knows every segment of the financial services industry and will move the company forward in powerful ways to capitalize on the unique opportunities available in the industry.”

Scott Winters has had a successful multi-decade career in the financial services industry as a top financial advisor, manager and executive. Notable accomplishments are that he built a wealth management business from zero to over two billion in assets managed across over 20,000 clients. He co-founded, built and sold one of the fastest growing wealth management businesses in America (according to Forbes). As a CEO he has managed and inspired hundreds of employees. Scott is a widely recognized speaker, author, entrepreneur, and leader. He has mentored, managed, or trained thousands of financial advisors and helped them achieve greater success. Scott has continuously rewritten the book on the use of technology and practice management disciplines to help achieve massive and sustainable business growth. He is an active board member and angel investor.

“I joined Financial Gravity because I wanted to be a part of a company where I believed the possibilities were infinite.,” said Scott Winters. “Over the past 10 years, John Pollock’s financial innovation has positioned Financial Gravity to be one of the most impactful companies in the United States; a company very committed to delivering for its clients, shareholders, partners, and employees. The opportunity that lies ahead for Financial Gravity is massive, and the opportunity to lead this next chapter is deeply humbling and incredibly exciting. I am focused on bringing together all the best of breed financial services companies and creating symbiotic advantages with each other to bring a complete financial experience to the clients that we serve. At a time when the financial industry has grown stagnant, I couldn’t be surer in our ability to be unique and thrive, or more privileged to lead this great company.”

Scott has the unanimous support of the Board of Directors. The Board has always had an impactful and strong focus on the future. After searching to find the best possible leader for our employees, clients, partners and shareholders, Scott immediately rose to the top during the search. With Scott Winters taking on the role of CEO and Chairman of the Board, the Board is very confident Financial Gravity has the vision leader to guide them to great success.

Founded in 2002, Financial Gravity (OTCQB: FGCO ) has evolved into the innovative financial company it is today. Financial Gravity is a holding company that aims to bring together best of breed financial services companies including brokerage, wealth management, estate planning, family office services, risk management, business and personal tax planning, business consulting and financial advisor services. Financial Gravity’s mission is to synergistically bring together companies that create symbiotic advantages to each other in order to bring a complete financial experience to the clients that we serve. For more information, visit www.financialgravity.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Financial Gravity’s business and Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Jennifer Sanford

jennifer@financialgravity.com

(469) 342-9100, EXT 103

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e502aa71-9bca-40c3-9d87-469db8767b8b

Scott Winters Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. Chief Executive Officer



