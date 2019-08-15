Global $41Bn Payment Gateway Market, 2024 Featuring PayPal, Stripe, Adyen, Amazon Pay, Square, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Payment Gateway Market By Type, By Enterprise Size, By End-User (Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Healthcare, Education, Government, Utilities & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global payment gateway market was valued at $ 12.7 billion in 2018 and is forecast to grow at the CAGR of around 22% to reach $ 41 billion by 2024, due to the increasing demand for online transactions.

The payment gateway acts as an intermediary between the e-commerce site and bank. Online payment encrypts sensitive information and is used for the authentication of the online transaction.

It is also used for preventing fraudulent activities by providing card verification value (CVV) and address verification system (AVS).

Moreover, the popularity of the digital payment modes like credit/debit cards, net banking, mobile wallets and increasing number of customers using smartphones for online transactions is further driving the growth of the global payment gateway market.

Additionally, a collaboration of e-commerce sites with various payment gateways is offering cashback in order to retain their old customer and attract new customers.

Currently, the transactions are validated through OTPs, PINs and other passwords. However, a key trend which will predominantly affect the market in the coming year is the integration of biometric authentication across payment gateway solutions.

Based on the enterprise size, the market has been segmented into a small & medium enterprise (SME) and large enterprise. Large enterprise acquired the majority share in 2018, however, SMEs are also likely to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period.

A payment gateway serves various end-users such as travel & hospitality, retail, healthcare, education, government, utilities and others. Retail segment acquired the leading share in 2018 and is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period. Retail companies are adding various payment gateways such as Paypal, among others to their websites which is bolstering the growth of the market.

Based on the type, the payment gateway market has been segmented into hosted, self-hosted and bank integrated. Hosted payment gateway segment dominates the market and is likely to dominate till 2024 owing to merchants seeking quick installation of payment gateway solutions on their website.



Regional Insights

Regionally, the market for payment gateway is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth due to several government initiatives for digitization in economies such as India. China contributed the highest share in the Asia Pacific payment gateway market.

Additionally, China and India are likely to register impressive growth during the forecast period on account of the increase in the number of small and medium enterprises and customers performing online transactions.

Moreover, increasing penetration of the internet in rural areas of the developing economies would further positively influence the growth of Asia Pacific payment gateway market.



Competitive Landscape

The report provides deep insights into the global payment gateway market covering all the significant information. Security concerns regarding online payments is a concern and therefore companies are adopting advanced technologies and solutions. However, online bids and full-time availability are augmenting the growth of the payment gateway market.

Some of the leading players in the market are PayPal Holdings, Stripe, Inc. Adyen N.V., Inc., Amazon Pay (Amazon.com, Inc.), Square, Inc., etc. These companies have adopted various strategies including expansion, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.



