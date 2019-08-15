Global Neurology Market Research Overview 2018-2019 & 2024 Featuring AbbVie, Biogen, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurology Market: A Research Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of this report is broad and covers therapeutics used in the treatment of neurological disorders.



The report highlights the current and future market potential of neurology medicines and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulations, epidemiology of neurological diseases, merger and acquisition, drivers, restraints, and pipeline drugs in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2024.



The report details market shares of neurology based on different disease indication. Based on neurological disorders the market is segmented into Parkinson Diseases, Alzheimer Diseases, Psychotic Disorders, Epileptic Disorders, Autism Disorders, and Brain Tumor Diseases. Each diseases segment covers therapeutics and regional analysis.



The market for Parkinson Diseases covers anti-Parkinson's drugs. The market is segmented into drug class and region. Based on drug class the market is segmented into dopaminergic, enzyme inhibitors, dopamine agonists and other Anti-Parkinson's medications. Based on the region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa.



The market for Alzheimer Diseases covers anti-Alzheimer drugs. the market is segmented based on the mechanism of action of drugs and region. based on drug class the market is segmented into AChE inhibitors and NMDA antagonist. Based on the region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.



The market of psychotic diseases covers antipsychotic drugs. The market is segmented into drug class and region. Based on the drug, the market is segmented into D2 antagonists, D2/5HT2A antagonists, and D2 partial agonist. Based on the region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa.



The market for Epileptic Diseases covers Anti-Epileptic Drugs. The market is segmented into drug class and region. Based on drug class the market is segmented into first generation drugs, second generation drugs, and third generation drugs. Based on the region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa.



The market for autism disorder covers autism disorder therapeutics. The market is segmented into drug based on labeled information and region. Based on drug class the market is segmented into ASD-labeled pharmaceuticals and Off-label pharmaceuticals. Based on the region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.



The market of brain tumor covers brain tumor therapeutics. The market is segmented into therapy type and region. Based on the therapy type, the market is segmented into chemotherapy and targeted therapy. Based on the region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.



For market estimates, data is provided for 2018 as the base year, with forecasts for 2019 through 2024. Estimated values are based on drug manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



The report includes:

15 data tables and 22 additional tables

An in-depth overview and industry analysis of the global market for neurology medicines

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Historical background on neurological disorders and therapeutics, growing prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing research and development activities regarding neurology research, and analysis of the factors influencing the market

Quantitative analysis of the neurology therapeutics market covering Parkinson Diseases, Alzheimer Diseases, Psychotic Disorders, Epileptic Disorders, Autism Disorders, and Brain Tumor Diseases

Discussion of various therapeutics used for the treatment of different neurological disorders, along with coverage of novel pipeline, patent expiry of blockbuster drug and new drug approvals

Reviews of the competitive landscape, key strategies adopted by market players, mergers and acquisitions details, pipeline analysis covering ongoing clinical trials and promising forthcoming neuroscience therapies in late-stage, etc.

Details company profile of leading participants within the neurology market including, AbbVie, Biogen, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Executive Summary



The increased government funding in neurology research and an ever-growing demand for research focused on drug discovery for development of novel therapies in neurological disorders are driving the growth of neurology market.

The global market for psychotic disease is anticipated to grow at a slow rate during the forecast period. The slow growth rate is attributed primarily to the loss of patent exclusivity of branded drugs and the emergence of generic drugs.

Manufacturers of branded drugs are likely to experience a decline in sales revenue due to the penetration of low-cost generic drugs in the market, which is likely to impact the growth of the market for antipsychotic drugs.



Reasons for Doing this Study



Global neurology market comprises of various therapeutics used for the treatment of different neurological disorders. The novel pipeline, patent expiry of blockbuster drug and new drug approval have influenced the neurology market and it is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The biopharmaceutical companies are investing significantly in the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of neurological disorders. Government organizations are funding research and development activities related to neurology research. These factors are impacting the neurology market positively coupled with the growing prevalence of neurological disorders.



New approaches for the treatment of neurology related indications were pursued by pharmaceutical companies. This new drug with a novel mechanism of action or improved delivery system will provide a powerful new option to currently prescribed neurology medicines.



The global neurology market is growing due to a rise in the aging population, growing awareness regarding mental and neurological illness, increasing health insurance reforms and constant research and development in neurology by pharmaceutical companies.



These factors along with technological advances such as biomarkers, 3D printed drugs, mobile applications and wearable technologies used to monitor and treat patients diagnosed with neurological disorders are expected to drive the neurology drugs industry.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Neurological Disorders: Overview

Disease Background

Parkinson Disease

Alzheimer Disease

Schizophrenia

Bipolar Disorders

Depression

Epileptic Disorders

Autism Spectrum Disorders

Neuroprotective Agents

Neuroprotective Strategies

Drug Development Regulations

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Reimbursement Landscape

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Government and NGO Initiatives in Creating Awareness

Growing Geriatric Population with Neurological Disorders

Increasing Global Incidence of Neurological Disorders

Research Initiatives in Neurology

Accelerated Approvals for Drugs Used in Rare Diseases

Market Restraints

Patent Expirations of Branded Drugs and Emergence of Generics

Adverse Side Effects

High Cost of Drug Development

Chapter 5 Global Market for Neurology

Global Market for Neurology, by Disease Indication

Chapter 6 Global Market for Parkinson Disease



Anti-Parkinson's Drugs: Market Overview

Anti-Parkinson's Drugs Market, by Drug Class

Dopaminergic

Dopamine Agonists

Enzyme Inhibitors Market

Other Anti-Parkinson's Drugs

Anti-Parkinson's Drugs Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Global Company Share Analysis

Chapter 7 Global Market for Alzheimer Disease

Market Overview

Global Alzheimer Drugs Market, by Mechanism of Action

AChEIs

NMDA Drugs

Global Alzheimer Drugs Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Rest of the World

Industry Structure

Impact of Generic AD Therapeutics

Chapter 8 Global Market for Psychotic Disorders

Market Overview

Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market, by Drug Class

D2 Antagonists

D2/5HT2A Antagonists

D2 Partial Agonists

Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Global Company Share Analysis

Impact of Generic Antipsychotic Drugs on the Market

Chapter 9 Global Market for Epileptic Disorders

Market Overview

Market Trends

Global Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, by Drug Class

First Generation Anti-Epileptic Drugs

Second Generation Anti-Epileptic Drugs

Third Generation Anti-Epileptic Drugs

Global Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Global Market for Autism Spectrum Disorders

Market Overview

Antipsychotics

Antidepressants

Stimulants

Anticonvulsants

Global ASD Therapeutics Market, by Label Information

Labeled ASD Pharmaceuticals

Off-label Pharmaceuticals

Global ASD Therapeutics Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Rest of the World

Global ASD Therapeutics Market Industry Structure

Chapter 11 Global Market for Brain Tumor Therapeutics



Market Overview

Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market, by Therapy Type

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Immunotherapeutic Agents

New Developments

Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Share Analysis

Chapter 12 Pipeline Analysis

Overview of the Drug Development Process

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

Key Strategies Adopted by Market Players

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements and New Product Launches

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Abbvie

Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Alexza Pharmaceuticals

Alkermes Plc

Allergan Plc

Apotex, Inc.

Astrazeneca Plc

Aurobindo Pharma

Autism Therapeutics

Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Biogen

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

Dr. Reddy'S Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly And Co.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Gedeon Richter Plc

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Lannett Co., Inc.

H. Lundbeck A/S

Lupin Ltd.

Mallinckrodt

Merck & Co

Mylan Nv

Nextsource Biotechnology Llc

Novartis Ag

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Sun Pharma)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

United Therapeutics Corp.

UCB SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yf2og1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.