The Uganda Rugby Cranes coach named the team that will take on Zambia on 17th July 2019 at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds

The Uganda Rugby (http://UgandaRugby.com) Cranes coach, Robert Seguya today named the team that will take on Zambia on 17th July 2019 at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds.

While addressing the media at the press conference today, he put emphasis on the confidence he has in the team that was selected.

The team named has five changes made from the team that played Zimbabwe Sables at Legends Grounds. Brian Asaba, Saul Kivumbi and Joseph Kagimu replaced Kelvin Balagadde, Ivan Kabagambe and Robert Kanyanya.

Another notable change is in the leadership of the team where Justin Kimono (who has been off for a year due to an injury) is now the Vice Captain and Asuman Mugerwa has retained his position as the Captain.

"We have made changes in the squad just to make it possible for our Boys to match the speed on the Zambia Chipolopolo.” Robert Sseguya (coach).

The South African High Commissioner: H. E Professor Major General (rtd) Lekoa Solly Mollo then addressed the players with words of encouragement and put emphasis on the importance of a win for Uganda on Saturday. "I have come here to physically have a word with you because I believe in you." he said.

The Uganda team is a mixture between youth and experience and are out to put their campaign back on track after the last two losses to Kenya 16-5 and 31-26 to Zimbabwe Sables.

Match Referee is confirmed as Adriaan Jacobs from South Africa and will be assisted by local officials. The Zambia team is expected in Uganda in the wee hours of Thursday morning and should have enough time to acclimatize to Kampala conditions before the duel.

Uganda Cranes Squad:

Forwards: 1. Santos Senteza 2. Saul Kivumbi 3. Collin Kimbowa 4. Asuman Mugerwa 5. Faragi Odugo 6. Joseph Kagimu 7. Mike Otto 8. Simon Olet 9. Charles Uhuru 10. Brian Asaba 11. Pius Ogena 12. Desire Ayera 13. Eliphaz Emong

BACKS 14. Aaron Ofoywroth 15. Paul Epilo 16. Ivan Magomu 17. Eric Mula 18. Michael Wokorach 19. Ian Munyani 20. Philip Wokorach 21. Daudi Semwami 22. Adrian Kasito 23. Justin Kimono

