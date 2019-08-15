Press Release Regarding the Visit of H.E. Mrs. Nabeela F. Tunis Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Sierra Leone, to Turkey
H.E. Mrs. Nabeela F. Tunis, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Sierra Leone will pay a visit to Turkey on 15-17 August 2019.
During this first Foreign Ministerial visit from Sierra Leone to our country, steps to be taken in order to improve our cooperation in various fields will be discussed, and views on regional issues will be exchanged.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
