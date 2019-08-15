LGI Homes Reveals A New Lineup Of Floor Plans At Its New Community In Colorado Springs

/EIN News/ -- COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) debuts new floor plans in Colorado Springs at its new community, Carriage Meadows at Lorson Ranch.



The five new floor plans all have spacious layouts, large owner’s suites and come standard with the LGI Homes CompleteHome™ package. A few notable CompleteHome features include a full suite of Whirlpool® brand appliances, an undermount kitchen sink with an extra deep basin, Kwikset® door hardware with SmartKey Security™ and Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers. The CompleteHome package at Carriage Meadows brings superior quality, energy efficiency and unparalleled value to homebuyers in the area.

This impressive new lineup of homes range in size from 1,476 sq. ft. to 2,812 sq. ft. The largest of the five is the San Juan, a five-bedroom, three-bath home with a spacious open-concept kitchen featuring a sprawling granite island that overlooks the dining area and living room. It also includes a downstairs flex room and an upstairs bonus room that can be used as a game room, craft nook or even office space. The Mesa Verde has a smaller footprint, but includes a giant owner’s suite with a double vanity and large walk-in closet. This three-bedroom home has great curb appeal and also features a large covered front porch.

In addition to this well-equipped set of homes, Carriage Meadows homebuyers enjoy close proximity to area military bases and major employers like Memorial Health Services and Widefield School District.

Pricing at Carriage Meadows starts in the high-$200s with quick move-in opportunities available for qualified buyers. For more information on new homes, interested buyers are encouraged to call (855) 306-8500 ext 421 or visit www.LGIHomes.com.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 32,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18c1c315-8d05-4886-b6f6-ec81dfd1d475.

The San Juan at Carriage Meadows at Lorson Ranch by LGI Homes This large 5-bedroom, 3-bath home features a flex room downstairs and an additional upstairs bonus room.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.