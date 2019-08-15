Snapshot on CBD Sales Growth: (OTC: $HIPH) (OTC: $PURA) (OTC: $MCOA) (OTCQB: $RMHB)

Investorideas.com releases a snapshot report on the growth of retail and e-commerce CBD sales in the US

American Premium Water Corporation (Other OTC:HIPH)

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering hemp and cannabis stocks releases a snapshot reporting on the growth of retail and e-commerce CBD sales in the US which are beginning to generate early revenues for hemp/CBD companies.Read the full article on Investorideas.com looking at recent CBD company news and developmentsA recent article in Forbes discussed the uptake of retail sales in the CBD space. “The CBD market is moving towards mainstream retailers and is projected to be over $20 billion in sales by 2024. Walgreens, Sprout, CVS, Ulta Beauty, GNC Holdings, Urban Outfitters are just a handful of retailers offering or looking to offer, CBD products to consumers.”American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) announced that it is reaffirming its $1 million revenue guidance for fiscal year 2019. The projection is based on existing orders and future orders in the Company’s pipeline from its LALPINA CBD water, partnerships and co-branded product leveraging the Company’s proprietary Hydro-Nano technology, expanded distribution of Vanexxe, and other initiatives in the pipeline; a more comprehensive breakdown:● Two-Container Order: the Company received a two-container order from a distributor in the UK. The Company has begun delivery of order● US Distributors: the Company is in discussions with distributors in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, California, Missouri, Nevada, Arizona and Oklahoma.● International Distribution: The Company is engaged in discussion with distributors in Mexico, Columbia, Australia and Thailand● CBD Pet Water: The Company’s joint venture with LinkRes Pets is slated to launch for sale this August● Hanlons Brewery: the Company is finalizing testing with Hanlons Brewery and is looking to roll-out the CBD infused beer by the start of the 4th quarter● THC Formulation: the Company is looking to launch its THC version of its proprietary Hydro Nano formulation by the end of this year in California● Vanexxe: the Company is in discussions with several big box retailers for retail and e-commerce distribution.● Partnerships and JVs: the Company has been engaged in working with other partners on marketing, branding, and distribution in the CBD and non-CBD sectors.American Premium Water Corporation CEO, Ryan Fishoff, commented: “The Company is confident that it will achieve its $1million revenue guidance for the year. Our goal is to surpass this number and I believe we are on track to accomplish this.LALPINA CBD water can now be purchased online by visiting https://www.singleseed.com/product/lalpina-cbd-water-6-pack/ MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA INC. (OTC: MCOA), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, and joint venture partner Global Hemp Group Inc. announced that their joint venture subsidiary, Covered Bridge Acres Ltd. has started generating revenue through operations at its hemp farm in Scio, Oregon.Through a combination of the sales of raw biomass, plantlets, CBD crude oil and CBD distillate produced from various processing test runs, along with other farm operations, CBA generated $525,500 in its first year of operation.Puration, Inc. (OTC: PURA) and Kali-Extracts recently confirmed adding CBD infused tea to its new line of CBD beverage partnerships. Last week, PURA and KALY published a management presentation to provide shareholders with more details on PURA’s recently implemented program to introduce CBD infused versions of existing third-party beverages. PURA has recently announced plans to introduce a CBD infused beer in partnership with an existing beer producer.Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RMHB) announced that it has entered into an agreement with Water Event Pure Water Solutions of Carrollton, Texas to distribute hemp-derived CBD products to its expanding 15,000 home, office, and retail customer base.Michael Welch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rocky Mountain High Brands, said, “Water Event’s fleet of delivery trucks service 15,000 customers in the highest population growth areas in Texas, including Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin/San Marcos, San Antonio, and Sherman/Dennison. Their customers include office buildings, residential homes and select retail establishments. As more retailers look to expand their CBD offerings and as online sales we should start to see if market projections meet reality over the next 4 quarters and if the revenue predictions based off of early demand will hold and rise as is expected.For investors following cannabis stocks, Investor Ideas has created a stock directory of publicly traded CSE, TSX, TSXV, OTC, NASDAQ, NYSE, ASX Marijuana/Hemp Stocks Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. Disclosure: this article featuring HIPH is a paid for service on Investorideas.com ( third party) (two thousand)



