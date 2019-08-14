Emergent BioSolutions to Participate in Series of Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) announced today that a member of the company’s senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences during the third quarter of 2019:



Three Part Advisors – Midwest IDEAS Conference

Chicago, IL

August 28-29, 2019

Wells Fargo – 2019 Healthcare Conference

Boston, MA

September 4-5, 2019

Janney Montgomery Scott – 2019 Healthcare Conference

New York, NY

September 9-10, 2019

Morgan Stanley – 17th Annual Healthcare Conference

New York, NY

September 9-11, 2019

Presentation dates and times will be updated on the Emergent website www.emergentbiosolutions.com under “Investors” as the information becomes available.

For these conferences, the company will be webcasting its presentation, which may include a discussion of the company's recent business developments as well as its most recently reported financial results and guidance. The webcasts will be available both live and by replay, accessible from the Emergent website.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is a global life sciences company seeking to protect and enhance life by focusing on providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats. We aspire to be a Fortune 500 company recognized for protecting and enhancing life, driving innovation, and living our values. Additional information about the company may be found at www.emergentbiosolutions.com. Find us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @emergentbiosolu and Instagram @life_at_emergent.

Investor Contact:

Robert G. Burrows

Vice President, Investor Relations

240-631-3280

BurrowsR@ebsi.com

Media Contact:

Lynn Kieffer

Vice President, Corporate Communications

240-631-3391

KiefferL@ebsi.com



