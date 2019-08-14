Associa Hires Jamie Luke as Senior Vice President of Associa OnCall

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, recently hired Jamie Luke as the new senior vice president of Associa OnCall (AOC).



Mr. Luke brings more than 20 years of extensive leadership experience in global field services, field operations, and global customer success planning. Prior to joining Associa, he served as vice president and general manager of global field services for Cohu Inc. and Xcerra Corporation, both large capital equipment providers in the high-tech semiconductor equipment market. Mr. Luke also served as vice president of global field services for Universal Instruments, a New York-based capital equipment manufacturer in the high-tech electronics space. His experience includes building and leading large maintenance organizations in Asia, Europe, and Africa.



AOC is Associa’s maintenance division that provides maintenance services to associations and homeowners throughout North America. AOC is comprised of local teams that are professional, friendly, and courteous to all clients, residents, and communities. They provide a suite of services including maintenance inspections, one-on-one consultations, hourly and contracted rates, project oversight, and interior and exterior restoration.



“Associa is continuing to develop and grow our AOC division, and with the addition of Jamie we are moving that initiative to the next level of service,” stated Jon Hunter, Associa chief operating officer. “His unwavering dedication to clients, unmatched reputation for delivering innovative worldwide business strategies and customer-focused solutions, and exceptional leadership skills makes him the perfect candidate for this position. We are excited to see where his unique skillset leads us in the future.”



Mr. Luke earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering with Technical Merit Honors from DeVry University in Phoenix, AZ.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa



Attachment

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.