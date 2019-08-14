For the 2nd Time, Miguel López Jr. Inc. Featured on the Inc. 5000, Ranking 3021 With 3-Year Revenue Growth of 123%

Miguel López Jr., CEO

MIAMI, FL, USA, August 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc. magazine today revealed that for the 2nd time, Miguel López Jr. Inc. has been featured on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing privately owned companies, ranking No. 3021 with an impressive three-year revenue growth of 123 percent.The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.“I am grateful for being able to experience the American Dream. The success of our Cuban-American family-owned business is truly due to every member of our dedicated team, and to a well-orchestrated supplier diversity strategy”.Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 “The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.About Miguel Lopez Jr. Inc.Miguel Lopez Jr. Inc. is a full-service asphalt maintenance and site development contractor. Thanks to their 30 years’ experience and reputation for professionalism, quality, and outstanding service, they have become known as “Florida’s Asphalt Expert.” They are Federally Certified as an SBA 8(a) company and certified by FDOT as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) company. They are committed to using state-of-the-art products, techniques, and equipment to ensure each job is done to perfection, on time, on budget and safely. For more information please visit www.lopezinc.com or call 954-749-7134.



