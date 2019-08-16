R4G Launches See the World for Good to Help Fund School Travel Scholarships

Inspired By www.RecruitingforGood.com We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

What does the future hold...when everyone sees the world for good.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good ( R4G ) is working to help fund local causes. Launches ' See the World for Good ' to help schools fund travel scholarships for students in need. The staffing agency works with PTAs/schools to help fund educational and religious trips.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “See the World for Good, was inspired by Jen Katz, a mom who understands school needs. We are grateful for the opportunity to support and help create equal access to travel that transforms kids' lives for good."How to Sign Up for School Travel Funding1. Schools are located in California, email Join(at)SeetheWorldforGood(dot)com2. School trips are occurring in 12 to 24 months.3. Recruiting for Good rewards referrals with funding to help create travel scholarships.Carlos Cymerman, adds "What does the future hold...when everyone sees the world for good."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals kickass jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Since 2017, Recruiting for Good has been funding and sponsoring 'Our Moms Work," a personal cost free career mentoring service in Santa Monica. Want to return to work? Looking to change jobs? Or strategize about getting a raise? And can't talk to your significant other or your boss...we're here for you...meet in person in Santa Monica to listen...provide solutions...and support your career goals. To learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org



