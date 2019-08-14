Rugby - 2023 Olympic Games: Zambia's Future Olympians

Saturday 17th August, 2019 will bring see the under 14 to 18 girls and boys from across the country converge at the Olympic Youth Development Centre in Lusaka to compete in a Youth Rugby Tournament.

The young talent will be drawn from all the 10 Provinces of Zambia and will be used as a talent identification avenue for the 2023 Olympic Games set for Senegal in West Africa.

Get Into Rugby Zambia Manager Tom Chaloba reviewed this on Wednesday. He said "As a Union we are very excited about the first African Olympic Games and we want to leave no stones unturned as far as our preparations are concerned. We have lined up a number of games in different locations with a view of identifying raw untapped talent which can/will be nurtured in readiness for the 2023 games".

"So far this year, more than 1,000 girls and boys have taken part in the games across towns such as Livingstone, Lusaka, Kitwe, Ndola, Luanshya, Mufulira, Kabwe and Chililabombwe. We also had Inter-Provincial Rugby games played in Chipata, Eastern Province where a number of school going kids participated", he added.

The Zambia Rugby Union through its (Get Into Rugby Zambia) partnerships with the Tag Rugby Trust and the Bhubesi Pride Foundation has really proven to be an effective way to get a hold of the young talent in areas that seemed unreachable in the past.

Media Contact: Tom Chaloba Communications Manager Zambia Rugby Union +260-978-374-899/ +260-966-241-699

Rugby@APO-opa.org



