UPDATE: Apple Rush Company, Inc. partners with AAG-Live in sponsorship of WE 2019

Apple Rush sparkling juice, “the Official drink of WE2019”

/EIN News/ -- TITUSVILLE, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (OTC PINK: APRU) (the “company”) announces partnership with AAG-Live, making Apple Rush the “Official drink of WE2019." WE2019 (www.we2019.org) will span two weekends in August and feature alumni of the legendary 1969 music festival alongside modern day chart-topping acts.



Apple Rush will be featured throughout the WE2019 event with product placement and signage. Kenn Moutenot, founder of WE2019 stated, “We are excited to bring Apple Rush to WE2019 throughout our musical production of the event. There will be many different opportunities of product placement throughout the event both locally and on pay per view. We plan on developing a signature cocktail and providing all acts with refreshing Apple Rush sparkling juices. There will be filming of a documentary that will be released after the event with Apple Rush involvement that will have evergreen content on the Internet.” Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush commented, “We have partnered with AAG-Live on this event with the intent to create a lasting impact on the branding with national expansion in mind. Experiential marketing is where lasting impressions are made and there isn’t a bigger opportunity with product placement at WE2019, and the announcement of the documentary that will be on a large web based platform. Jason Atwell has been a tremendous asset to our team and his connections throughout the music industry are second to none. He has committed to use his influential platform and contacts to take Apple Rush to the next level.”

Jason Atwell, managing partner of AAG-Live said, “Our passion for music and our partnering with products that we believe are leaders in their category will continue through our event portfolio and iHeart Radio. Our commitment to Apple Rush is unprecedented and we will use our resources to help continue growing the brand.” Follow Apple Rush, and AAG-Live and Rock Harbor Radio on Facebook and Twitter for a chance to win Juice and other merchandise.

About The Apple Rush Co., Inc.



The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of cpg products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 40 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to also become the leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com.



About APRU, LLC: APRU, LLC focuses on the development and sales of all natural Apple Rush sparkling juices, and research and development, of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives and other active ingredients such as our exclusive agathos active, kratom, kava, blue lotus, and ginseng. aprullc.com or on Twitter @RealAPRU_News.

Investor relations Contact:

Tony Torgerud

888-741-3777 x 2



