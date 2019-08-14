Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Appeals to a Person Anywhere in Washington To Call Them for On the Spot To Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get The Compensation You Deserve and Not Shortchanged

"The law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's most prestigious mesothelioma law firms and they consistently get the best mesothelioma financial compensation results for their clients.” — Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, August 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are dedicated advocates for people with mesothelioma anywhere in Washington State and we want people like this to receive the very best possible financial compensation results. We do not want a person with mesothelioma in Washington or their family to get overcharged or shortchanged by unscrupulous lawyers. We are appealing to a person with mesothelioma anywhere in Washington State to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can introduce them to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.

"The law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's most prestigious mesothelioma law firms and they consistently get the best mesothelioma financial compensation results for their clients who have this rare form of cancer caused my exposure to asbestos as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to share some vital facts related to compensation for a person with mesothelioma in Washington State or their family members:

* "The going rate for the best mesothelioma lawyers/law firms in the nation is 33.3% of the gross settlement results as opposed to 40% some law firms suggest is the going rate."

* "The federal government does not sponsor a 'mesothelioma claims center' or anything like it."

* "Legal expenses might include modest travel costs, some filing fees, not trips to Las Vegas or corporate jets.”

* Before a person in Washington State hires a law firm to assist with a mesothelioma compensation claim please call the Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 800-714-0303 for honest answers and meaningful help. https://Washington.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their services are available statewide in every community in Washington including Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane, Everett, Vancouver, Yakima, Bellingham, Bremerton, Moses Lake, Olympia, Mount Vernon, Wenatchee, the Tri-Cities, etc.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Washington the Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this treatment facility. The Center believes this treatment facility for mesothelioma to be one of the best in the nation.

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the UW Medical Center called the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, in Seattle, Washington: http://www. uwmedicine.org/services/cancer-care

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Washington State include Veterans of the US Navy, hydro-electric power plant workers, shipyard workers, nuclear power plant workers, oil refinery workers, pulp and paper mill workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

https://Washington.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma







