Luanda: Presidents of Angola, Botswana discuss bilateral issues

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 14 - The heads of state of Angola and Botswana respectively João Lourenço and Mokgweetsi Masisi met Wednesday in Luanda for bilateral consultations.,

The two statesmen did not brief the press on the content of the subjects discussed at the end of the meeting.

On his 48-hour visit to Angola, the president of Botswana is accompanied by a high profile delegation integrating ministers of defence, foreign affairs and the environment, as well as senior officials of his government.

Angola and Botswana enjoy diplomatic relations date backing since 1975.

The two countries also have a General Cooperation Agreement since February 2006.

Both states share Okavango/Zambezi cross-border tourism project, along with Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Angola and Botswana are SADC members, including other countries such as South Africa, Namibia, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Zambia, Comoros Islands, Mauritius, Seychelles, Malawi, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.