Nexteligent Holdings, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Revenue Maximization Group

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexteligent Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Efftec International, Inc. (OTC:EFFI) (“Nexteligent”), an aggregator of healthcare professional services and technology firms, is pleased to announce that it has acquired the assets of Revenue Maximization Group (“RMG”), a national provider of revenue cycle management solutions, for a combination of cash and stock. This acquisition complements the previous acquisition in 2018 of TeleCare Partners Group by Nexteligent which launched its Telemedicine division.

TeleCare Partners Group and Revenue Maximization Group will operate under the Nexteligent umbrella as interdependent entities that will collaborate to contain costs, improve productivity, and enhance the quality of medical encounters for hospital systems, clinics, long term care institutions, and doctor groups.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome RMG’s CEO, Stuart Miller, into the Nexteligent family. His talent as an industry leader and the suite of revenue cycle services that RMG brings to Nexteligent makes this transaction an important lever for accelerating business development and new product innovations,” noted Nexteligent Chairman and CEO, Paul Cristiano. “With the addition of RMG, we achieve a major milestone toward fulfilling our vision to be the preeminent aggregator of specialized healthcare organizations with strong value propositions and established niche positions in their space.”

Stuart Miller noted that the interdependency model that Nexteligent has created makes it highly attractive to specialists like RMG that seek new growth opportunities, access to capital, and cross selling capabilities. “I am confident that our ability to increase revenues, optimize operations, reduce costs, minimize denials, and seamlessly implement solutions from the front end to the back end of the revenue cycle chain for clients will be a major platform for new business development and product innovation,” said Mr. Miller. “Incorporating our suite of solutions into Nexteligent is a growth accelerator for both RMG and for our sister companies linked through the Nexteligent brand,” he added.

Mr. Cristiano underscored that Nexteligent’s focus on the healthcare sector is driven by rapidly evolving demographics and market forces that demand innovation and new models for success. “If you keep on doing what you do, you will keep on getting what you get. Those companies that are able to serve the healthcare sector with meaningful creativity will be the leaders in their fields. To this end, Nexteligent is a change agent. Our ability to quickly respond to industry trends and each client’s unique requirements makes us a valuable part of the healthcare delivery landscape,” he said. “This mindset is reflected in our name ‘Nexteligent.’ Our team is always thinking ahead of the curve.”

Mr. Cristiano concluded: “With the addition of exciting companies like RMG, we continue our trajectory guided by a simple adage: ‘If we could create a company that if it existed would put us out of business, what would it look like?’ This is a winning formula for our clients, our employees, and our shareholders.”

Nexteligent Holdings, Inc. is a professional services firm headquartered in Avon, Connecticut with businesses in telemedicine, consulting, and financial management. Through its ElderCare Services Group, the company serves the specialized needs of long term care organizations with solutions that contain costs, improve productivity, and enhance the quality of medical encounters. Its Financial Services Group delivers claims management and billing solutions for healthcare systems, hospitals, and doctor networks. https://www.nexteligent.com

Revenue Maximization Group (RMG), headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, provides end-to-end revenue cycle management services, and denials recovery for hospital systems, doctor groups, clinics, and long term care operators. Additionally, RMG provides turnkey solutions for preventative care services such as Chronic Care Management, Annual Wellness Visit, Transitional Care Management, Behavioral Health and Remote Telemonitoring. https://revenuemaximizationgroup.com

