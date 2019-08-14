Global $250M+ Crop Oil Concentrates Market 2019-2025 - Increasing Adoption of Herbicide-Tolerant Crops Drives Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crop Oil Concentrates Market by Application (Herbicides, Insecticides, and Fungicides), Crop Type (Cereals & grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, and Fruits & Vegetables), Surfactant Concentration, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for crop oil concentrates is estimated at USD 199 million in 2019; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% to reach USD 253.7 million by 2025.



The report segments the crop oil concentrates market on the basis of application, crop type, surfactant concentration, and region. In terms of insights, this report focuses on various levels of analyses - the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global crop oil concentrates market, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Key companies in the crop oil concentrates market are Croda International (UK), Wilbur-Ellis (US), Helena Agri-Enterprises (US), Kalo Inc. (US), Plant Health Technologies (J. R. Simplot) (US), Nutrien AG Solutions, Inc. (US), Winfield United (Land O' Lakes) (US), CHS Inc. (US), Brandt Consolidated (US), Innvictis Crop Care(US), and Precision Laboratories, LLC (US).

The crop oil concentrates market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1%, in terms of value. The key drivers include the emergence of high surfactant oil concentrate and the need to reduce the pesticide application rate per hectare.

The growth of the crop oil concentrates market is driven by the increase in adoption of glyphosate-tolerant crops, growing market for generic pesticides that would require the application of tank-mix adjuvants, and the increase in the need to reduce the pesticide application rate per hectare. However, fluctuations in petroleum oil prices and increasing competition from vegetable-derived oil concentrate manufacturers inhibit the growth of the crop oil concentrates market during the forecast period.

The fungicides segment in the crop oil concentrates market is projected to record the second-fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

COCs are a type of adjuvant added majorly to pesticides, to change the surface tension of the pesticide product and facilitate better penetrating property. Based on the pesticides treated with these products, this study segments the global market on the basis of applications such as herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, and others. Fungi can adversely affect the quality and the yield of agriculture. The majority of the fungicides available in the market are used for a broad spectrum of fungi species and can be used for a variety of crops. According to industry experts, after herbicides, the fungicides segment is the second-largest segment for COCs. COCs are mainly added to a fungicide formulation, to ensure that powders are easily wettable and well-dispersed in the spray tank.

Oilseeds & pulses segment held the second-largest share, on the basis of crop type, in the crop oil concentrates market.

Crops such as soybean, cotton, canola, and sunflower witness high demand in developing countries due to its increasing consumption and importance as cash crops for industrial purposes. According to the FAO, oil crop production such as cottonseed, copra, and palm kernels have grown by 9.0%, 9.1%, and 5.9%, respectively, from 2017 to 2018. This rising production of these crops has led to an increase in demand for COCs, which is enhancing productivity in every harvesting cycle.

South America and Asia Pacific are the major producers of oilseeds, such as soybean, sunflower, and cotton.

The application of COCs on oilseeds & pulses is lower in the Asia Pacific region as compared to South America due to the limited pesticide application on these crops. However, the cotton segment is witnessing significant growth among these crops in the Asia Pacific region due to the increasing need for herbicide application on genetically modified cotton crops. According to industry experts, oilseed accounts for 31% of the market share in the US agrochemical market. North America also holds a significant share of the oilseeds market due to the increasing production of soybean in the US. Furthermore, groundnut is witnessing an increase in the harvesting area in North America due to its rising consumption.

High growth is projected to be witnessed in the South America crop oil concentrates market during the forecast period.

The South America region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The market growth in the South American region is driven by the increasing adoption of biotech crops, particularly, glyphosate-tolerant corn and soybean. In addition, the regulatory frameworks for adjuvants are quite inconsistent in this region as compared to North America and Europe. Hence, industry players are tapping this market for launching new adjuvants, including COCs.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in this Market

4.2 Market for Crop Oil Concentrates, By Application & Region, 2018

4.3 North America: Crop Oil Concentrates Market, By Crop Type & Country, 2018

4.4 Market, By Surfactant Concentration, 2018

4.5 Market, By Key Country, 2019-2025

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Upsurge in Global Pesticide Consumption

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 High Acceptance Due to Its Major Role in Improving the Efficiency of Agrochemicals

5.3.1.2 Growing Market for Generic Pesticides

5.3.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Herbicide-Tolerant Crops

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

5.3.2.2 Growing Competition From Vegetable-Derived Oil Concentrates

5.3.2.3 Advent of Precision Farming Can Create Opportunities for Tank Mix Formulations

5.3.3 Challenges

5.3.3.1 Growing Environmental and Human Health Concerns

5.4 Regulatory Framework

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 Us

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Regulatory Action on Pest Control Products That Contain List 4b Formulants

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Data Requirements for Plant Protection Products

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 Data Requirements for the Inclusion of Adjuvants on the Official List

5.4.3 Germany

5.4.3.1 Provisions Concerning Adjuvant Products

5.4.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.4.1 Australia

5.4.4.2 Labeling Elements Considered for Adjuvant Products in Australia

5.4.5 South Africa

5.5 Patent Analysis

5.6 Supply Chain Framework

6 Crop Oil Concentrates Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Herbicides

6.2.1 The Post-Emergent Herbicide Segment Continues to Be the Largest Segment in the Crop Oil Concentrates Market in North America

6.3 Fungicides

6.3.1 Precision Laboratories (US) Develop Crop Oil Concentrate Products Specific for Fungicide Use

6.4 Insecticides

6.4.1 Crop Oil Concentrates are Used With Insecticides at A Lower Scale, Owing to the High Demand for Surfactants

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Gradual Increase in Consumption of Fertilizers is Projected to Drive the Global Market

7 Crop Oil Concentrates Market, By Surfactant Concentration

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Less Than 15%

7.2.1 Lower Prices of Products With Surfactant Concentration Less Than 15% Resulting in Adoption in Developing Economies

7.3 15%-25%

7.3.1 Emergence of High Surfactant Crop Oil Concentrates (HSCOC) Lowering the Growth of This Segment

7.4 Greater Than 25%

7.4.1 Growth in Demand for Products With 40% Surfactant Concentration Owing to their Higher Efficacy

8 Crop Oil Concentrates Market, By Crop Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cereals & Grains

8.2.1 Higher Consumption of Herbicides for Corn and Wheat Contributes to Significant Market Growth for COC in This Segment

8.3 Oilseeds & Pulses

8.3.1 Rising Consumption of Industrial Crops Such as Soyabean and Cotton has Increased the Demand for Better Pesticides in the Market

8.4 Fruits & Vegetables

8.4.1 Higher Commodity Price of Horticultural Crops is Driving the Demand for HSCOC in the Market

8.5 Others

9 Crop Oil Concentrates Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Higher Usage of Post-Emergent Herbicides for Corn and Soybean Cultivation Creates Opportunities for the Crop Oil Concentrates Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Alberta and British Columbia are A Few Major Provinces in the Country With the Highest Adjuvant Usage

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Decline in Usage of Pesticides in the Country Can Pose A Threat for the Crop Oil Concentrates Market

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 France

9.3.1.1 Stringent Regulations in the Country Affecting the Growth of the Crop Oil Concentrates Market

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.2.1 High Demand for Adjuvants Among Farmers to Complement Herbicide Applications

9.3.3 Spain

9.3.3.1 Modernization and High Use of Pesticides Driving the Market

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Large Cultivation Driving the Use of Crop Oil Concentrates

9.3.5 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Australia

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 Malaysia

9.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.1.1 High Cultivation of Herbicide-Tolerant Crops to Increase the Crop Oil Concentrates Consumption for Herbicide

9.5.2 Argentina

9.5.2.1 Rising Government Support to Farmers for the Usage of Pesticides to Contribute to the Market Growth During the Forecast Period

9.5.3 Rest of South America

9.5.3.1 Growing Adoption of Modern Technologies for Better Crop Yield to Reflect Positively on the Market Growth

9.6 Rest of the World

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.1.1 8% Growth in Fungicide and Bactericide Consumption Observed in the Country

9.6.2 Turkey

9.6.2.1 Rising Government Support for the Usage of Pesticides Creating Opportunities for Crop Oil Concentrates in the Country

9.6.3 Others

9.6.3.1 Growing Adoption of Modern Technologies for Better Crop Yield

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Dynamic Capitalizers

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Visionary Leaders

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Competitive Benchmarking

10.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 Expansions & Investments

10.4.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4.3 Agreements

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Wilbur-Ellis

11.2 Innvictis Crop Care

11.3 Precision Laboratories LLC

11.4 CHS Inc.

11.5 Croda International

11.6 BASF

11.7 Helena Agri-Enterprises

11.8 Winfield United

11.9 BRANDT Consolidated

11.10 KALO Inc.

11.11 Plant Health Technologies (Jr Simplot)

11.12 Nutrien AG Solutions Inc.

