Synup Recognized as One of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies

Intent Marketing Platform Earns a Spot in the Prestigious Inc. 500 with a No. 374 Ranking

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synup, the leading Intent Marketing Platform powering customer acquisition, advocacy, and loyalty for global brands and their business locations, announced today that it has been named No. 374 on Inc.’s annual Inc. 500 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. With 1,227% growth over the past three years, Synup’s designation underscores the accelerating demand for a unified solution for businesses to optimize content and discoverability across digital channels.



Inc.’s annual list honors the most successful players within the American economy’s dynamic, independent small business ecosystem. Oracle, Dell, Pandora, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 500. Learn more about Synup’s placement here.

“Our impressive ranking on this year’s Inc. 500 list reflects our rapid expansion in North America, and we’re committing the same energy to our international growth as well,” said Ashwin Ramesh, CEO and founder of Synup. “We’re constantly rolling out innovations, and have been thrilled by the response we’ve gotten from brands that are recognizing the urgent need to be fully in control of their business content, data and brand identity across digital platforms and devices. We’re helping these companies capture consumer intent - at the point of business discovery - in ways not possible five years ago.”

“This achievement puts Synup in rarefied company. The elite group Synup has now joined has, over the years, included companies such as Microsoft, Timberland, Vizio, Intuit, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia,” said James Ledbetter, editor in chief of Inc. Magazine. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what companies like this have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

Synup’s Intent Marketing Platform helps multi-location brands deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations, devices and digital media channels. It improves customer acquisition, advocacy and loyalty by optimizing how people find and choose businesses - from reviews to chatbots, videos to voice search, menus to product recommendations.

Synup is currently focused on expanding its enterprise practice and growing its teams across North America, APAC, EMEA, and UK markets. The company has gone from 40 employees under a year ago to nearly 200 today. Synup currently plans to grow its New York City team by over 300% in 2019. Over 167,000 businesses have used Synup’s platform and services to date to deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations, devices and digital media channels.

About the Inc. 5000

Since 1982, the Inc. 5000 list has honored the extraordinary journeys of the fastest-growing companies in America including Microsoft, Intuit, Oracle, Pandora and Zappos.com.

The report gives Inc. readers a deep understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape with this distinguished editorial award - a celebration of innovation. The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period.

About Synup

Synup transforms a brands’ ability to deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations, devices, and digital media channels. Brands can now easily analyze and optimize their content across reviews, chatbots, videos, voice search, menus, product recommendations and more. Synup clients can adapt their local business content and information - on the fly - to match consumer buying behavior. This increases customer acquisition, advocacy, and loyalty while improving brand experience and discoverability.

Today, thousands of companies use Synup to drive better business results. Synup is headquartered in New York City with operations in APAC, EMEA, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the UK. Learn more at www.synup.com.

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired. The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

