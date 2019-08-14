Armanino Earns ‘Best of Accounting’ for Fourth Consecutive Year with Client Satisfaction

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced it earned Best of Accounting in client satisfaction by ClearlyRated for the fourth year in a row. ClearlyRated, formerly known as Inavero, Inc., awards Best of Accounting to firms with a 50 or higher Net Promoter Score (NPS) based on client surveys.



“Driving client value is at the core of our firm and achieving this award gives direct insight to how we are progressing with this focus and providing a rewarding client experience,” said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino LLP. “Continuously achieving the Best of Accounting honor, and scoring well above the industry average, illustrates Armanino’s commitment to our client’s success.”

The NPS is calculated by measuring loyalty between a provider and a business through a comprehensive customer satisfaction survey. Net Promoter Scores are used by more than two-thirds of Fortune 1000 companies and provides insight into an organization’s reputation and success. Armanino’s score showed the firm excelled in employee expertise, client relationship and responsiveness.

The firm received several client testimonials supporting the firm’s client service, including:

“The service I receive is excellent, the representatives I work with are knowledgeable in what we're working with. They always provide tips on how to better and more efficiently do my work.” -Sophia Aldana, DFTI, LLC

“Amazing team, proactive in their approach, always looking out for my company’s needs and gives great expert advice.”

-Amanda Solosky, Rival Theory, Inc.

“My interaction with Armanino's personnel whether it is the auditors group, the tax or consulting group, they always answer my call or reply in a prompt manner, and they always have a recommendation or a solution for my and the company's questions.”

-Franco Hernandez, Tornado Bus Company

To learn more about ClearlyRated’s Best of Accounting and Armanino’s ranking, visit: https://www.clearlyrated.com/accounting/ca-usa/san-ramon-ca/armanino-llp-san-ramon-ca

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP ( https://www.armaninollp.com/ ) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Stephens International Limited, one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group ( www.amfmediagroup.com ), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital ( www.intersectcapitalllc.com ), is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

Kyle McGuire, AMF Media Group

925.790.2788

kyle@amfmediagroup.com



