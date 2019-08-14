LVGEA Appoints MGM Resorts Executive, Mayors to Board of Directors

Southern Nevada Mayors, CityCenter President and more join LVGEA 50

/EIN News/ --

Las Vegas, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) has appointed four new members to serve the organization on the Board of Directors, known as LVGEA 50. They include CityCenter President & COO Steve Zanella from MGM Resorts International, Henderson Mayor Debra March, Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus and Las Vegas Councilman Brian Knudsen.

“We are thrilled to welcome four exceptional leaders to our growing Board of Directors,” said Jonas Peterson President and CEO of LVGEA. “Their background, skills and expertise are in perfect alignment with our mission to grow Southern Nevada’s economy.”

Steve Zanella is President & COO of CityCenter, which includes ARIA Resort & Casino and Vdara Hotel & Spa. He oversees daily operations and provides strategic direction for the two ultra-luxury resorts. Zanella previously served as President of MGM Resorts’ Core Properties in Las Vegas, where he oversaw operations at Park MGM, New York-New York Hotel & Casino, Luxor Hotel and Casino, Excalibur Hotel & Casino and Circus Circus Las Vegas. He played an instrumental role in the transformation of Park MGM's brand and its array of new amenities. Zanella also helped lead the company's newly formed Slot Strategy team.

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve as a board member with LVGEA, and I look forward to working alongside its distinguished membership,” said Zanella. “I am honored to bring to the table my experience with MGM Resorts and perspective as President of CityCenter, which remains one of the city’s most forward-thinking resort concepts.As Nevada’s largest employer, MGM Resorts is deeply committed to growing the economy, supporting community development and fostering innovation and diversity.”

Debra March, mayor of the City of Henderson, is a strong advocate of economic development and is working to attract new business, create jobs and diversify the economy. She is focused on developing West Henderson, Union Village and the redevelopment of the historic downtown and Lake Mead/Boulder Highway areas. As a Nevada resident for more than 40 years, Mayor March has built a career on helping Henderson and Nevada become better places to live.

“Throughout my time on the Henderson City Council and as mayor, I have worked hard to promote economic development and to bring new jobs and industry to our community,” said Mayor March. “I am excited to bring this same focus to my new role as a member of the LVGEA board and to partner with the extraordinary leaders who make up this dynamic alliance. Southern Nevada has one of the best business climates in the nation and through the continued efforts of LVGEA, we are poised to help take our region’s economy to the next level.”

Kiernan McManus, mayor of Boulder City, is a native to the area. As mayor and member of the Boulder City Council, Mayor McManus has worked to bring transparency to Boulder City’s government and to ensure the city’s finances are sound. He recognizes the importance of preserving history and heritage for future generations and has worked diligently to implement workable solutions for preservation.

“I am pleased to join the board of LVGEA and look forward to participating in the economic growth and diversification of Boulder City and all of Southern Nevada,” said Mayor McManus. “I also look forward to working with the other board members in continuing the work of the Alliance in strengthening the economic base and attracting new businesses.”

Brian Knudsen, City of Las Vegas Councilman, has built programs and services for people and populations in Las Vegas. He is a founding member of Downtown Achieves, which became the City of Las Vegas’ inspiration for the Department of cYouth Development and Social Innovation. He also is a founding member of Nevada’s Big Give, a one-day, online giving event that has raised nearly three million dollars for Nevada charities.

“As a former city employee I was engaged in the early planning process of what became the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance,” said Councilman Knudsen. “Now, as a newly elected official, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Jonas, the staff at LVGEA and the board. I look forward to leveraging my work with the city and LVGEA to bring even greater economic diversity to Southern Nevada.”

To download additional high-res photos, click here. For more information,visit lvgea.org.

About Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) is a public-private partnership dedicated to growing the economy in Southern Nevada through connectivity, community development, and strong business recruitment, retention and outreach. As Southern Nevada’s regional development authority, the LVGEA’s vision is to help residents thrive in a global economy by fostering a more prosperous, diverse and connected regional economy. To learn more, visit lvgea.org.





###



Attachments

Danielle Smith Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance 7025226848 danielles@lvgea.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.