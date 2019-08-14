GreenTree Management & Hemp Farming?

Short Term Raise for Hemp Farm Could Become Explosive GreenTree Mgmt

DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a recent interview with the President of Greentree Management NY, They announced that a new short term project was on the table for a very limited time frame. As we all are aware, GreenTree Mgmt has been a very green friendly company in fact they have entered into a contract within the Hemp farming industry. You heard right “Hemp!”Because of the Farm bill released last year, hemp is legal in 50 states.Hemp is expected to yield over 2.6 billion by 2022.We are confronted by clients as well as companies interested in hemp. Our belief is that the farmers are making so much money there is no need for outside investment. None of us are looking for some long drawn out deal. “Show Me The Money” is the only thing our investors are interested in and who can blame them. We are joining with a company out in Eagar Arizona whose owner created the first bio-mass energy plant in the state. His business plan is realistic and to the point. He’s looking for a small amount of funding and he’ll do all the work. The talk is a handsome payout in an extremely reasonable amount of time. It’s our feeling that truly this is a time when your money will finally work for you as hard as you do for it. Since the raise of capital is so small it’s our recommendation that you get the all facts and move swiftly.



