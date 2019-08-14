Global Pet Grooming Products Market Outlook & Forecast (2019-2024) by Products, Pets, Distribution, and Geography

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Grooming Products Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pet grooming products market is expected to reach close to $6 billion by 2024, growing at an impressive CAGR of more than 5% during 2018-2024.



The study considers the present scenario of the pet grooming market and its market dynamics for the period 2018-2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the pet grooming products market. The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the pet grooming market.



This market research report on the pet grooming market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study includes insights on segmentation by products (shampoo and conditioners, brushes and combs, hair clippers and trimmers, wall clipper and flier, and others), pets (cat, dogs, and other animals), distribution (supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, veterinary clinics, internet retailing, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA).



Market Dynamics



The increased adoption of shelter pets, the growth of mobile pet grooming services, the high demand for organic, natural, and eco-friendly products, the popularity of the pet humanization concept, and the increase in online retailing are some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the pet grooming products market during the forecast period.



Consumers are increasingly looking for organic or natural pet grooming products, including shampoo and sprays. Although these products constitute a small and premium segment in the overall pet grooming market, the demand is likely to drive the market during the forecast period.



Increased product innovations are highly influencing pet grooming business. Dog sunscreen, deodorants, and other cosmetics are increasingly becoming popular among pet owners.



Hence, the rise in the pet parenting concept, the increased adoption of shelter pets and stability in the economic situation are likely to drive the pet grooming products market during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation



The market research report includes detailed market segmentation by products, pets, distribution channels, and geography. One of the primary drivers for the growth of the pet shampoo market is the rising pet care awareness worldwide. Vendors are continuously introducing specialized pet shampoos and conditioners which is contributing to the growth of the pet care market.



The increased availability of grooming products through online as well as offline channels is likely to drive the pet brush and comb, and nail clippers market during the forecast period. Also, the increasing grooming expos are boosting the pet grooming products market.



Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the most popular distribution modes of pet products in the pet grooming products market. Grooming products are mainly sold through retail distribution channels such as pet superstores and pet shops, veterinary clinics, supermarkets and hypermarkets and other stores such as departmental stores, pet breeders, variety stores, warehouse clubs, pharmacies and drugstore, and kiosks.



The growing trend of pet humanization and the increased demand for premium pet products have boosted the retail distribution market significantly. Further, the onset of mass-premium products has led to the sale of premium products in mass merchants, thereby increasing the sale of pet products in supermarkets and hypermarkets.



Pet specialty stores, veterinary clinics, and online retailing are the other modes of product distribution, which are significantly contributing to the pet grooming market. Internet retailing constituted over 6% of the market share in 2018. However, this distribution model is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period due to the increased preference of millennials to shop online and the availability of attractive subscription programs.



Geography



The introduction of innovative pet products, the popularity of the pet humanization concept, the high number of pet ownership, and the increased demand for premium pet care products are expected to drive the market in North America during the forecast period.



Europe accounted for the second-largest market for grooming products in 2018. The growing pet population, the rise in internet retailing in Europe, and changing lifestyles, including delayed marriages, are supporting the pet care products. Further, the premiumization of pet care products is being experienced in the Europe market.



APAC is expected to emerge as the fastest market during the forecast period. The growing pet ownership, changing demographics, improving socio-economic conditions, and the concept of pet humanization are driving the APAC market during the forecast period.



Key Vendors Analysis



The global pet grooming market is fragmented in nature, where market vendors are competing based on product quality, new products, and competitive pricing. Thus, consumer choices and preferences differ from region to region and keep changing over time in response to geographical, demographic, and social trends, economic circumstances, and marketing efforts of competitors. Due to the highly competitive and volatile environment, the future market growth mainly depends on the ability to expect, measure, and adapt to constantly changing market trends and successfully introduce new or improved products promptly.



The market is characterized by the presence of diversified global vendors with few local vendors and regional vendors who are finding it challenging to compete with global players, especially in terms of quality and technology. The competition in the pet grooming products market is expected to intensify during the forecast period with an increase in product innovations, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions. Several players are expected to widen their reach during the forecast period, particularly in the APAC region.



Key Vendors

Spectrum Brand Holdings

Beaphar

Ferplast S.p.A.

Johnson Veternary Products

PetEdge

Hagen Inc.

Rosewood Pet Products

Ryan's Pet Supplies

The Hartz Mountain Corp.

Wahl Clipper Corp.

Cardinal Laboratories

Ancol Pet Products

PBI Gordon Corp.

Davis Manufacturing Veterinary Products

Earthbath

SynergyLabs LLC

Miracle Care

Pet Brands Inc.

PETCO Animal Suppliers

Central Garden and Pet Company

GiebButtercut

Petmate

Coastal Pet Products

Millers Forge

Chris Christensen System

Bio-derm Laboratories

Tropiclean

All4Pets

21st Century Animal Healthcare

Farouk Systems Inc.

Burt's Bees

Conair Corp.

Ceva Animal Health

The Company of Animals

Skout's Honor

