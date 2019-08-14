There were 689 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 161,867 in the last 365 days.

Lakeland Financial Corporation to Present at the Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference September 4

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN), parent company of Lake City Bank, today announced that David M. Findlay, President and Chief Executive Officer; Lisa M. O’Neill, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer; and Eric H. Ottinger, Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking Manager; will attend the Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference, held in Chicago on September 4, and will participate in a series of meetings with institutional investors during the conference.

Findlay and O’Neill will present at the conference on September 4 at 10:25 am CT. A live webcast of the presentation is available at http://wsw.com/webcast/rj116/lkfn/. Presentation materials are available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, under Presentations in the News and Market Data section, or by using this link https://www.snl.com/IRW/Presentations/100608. Click on 2019 2nd Quarter Investor Update.

Lake City Bank, a $5.0 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the fifth largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 50 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN). For more information visit www.lakecitybank.com.

Contact
Lisa M. O’Neill
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
(574) 267-9125 office
lisa.oneill@lakecitybank.com

