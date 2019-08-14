INFINITI Debuts Edition 30 Line and Previews its Future Showroom at the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

INFINITI continues the celebration of its 30 th anniversary with the launch of the EDITION 30 model line.

The Japanese Automotive Invitational, presented by INFINITI, features the heritage of Japanese automobiles, as well as the innovations, culture and personalities.

/EIN News/ -- PEBBLE BEACH, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFINITI returns to the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance as the company continues the celebration of its 30th anniversary. As a part of this milestone, INFINITI will introduce its EDITION 30 models, a line of specially equipped vehicles that highlight the company’s 30-year legacy. Additionally, throughout the weekend INFINITI will showcase its vision for its future showroom while also honoring the company’s heritage at the Japanese Automotive Invitational.

INFINITI debuts EDITION 30 models

In celebration of its 30th anniversary, INFINITI will introduce its EDITION 30 line of specially equipped models at the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. On display at the INFINITI Pavilion throughout the weekend, the EDITION 30 line includes specially trimmed versions of the Q50, Q60, QX50, QX60 and QX80. These vehicles feature exclusive exterior design touches, and they include as standard a collection of the world’s first driver assistance technologies that INFINITI has brought to market.

The INFINITI EDITION 30 line will arrive at retailers in the fall of 2019 as 2020 models. More details on these vehicles will be available closer to on-sale date.

INFINITI previews its future showroom

From the beginning, INFINITI has worked to redefine the relationship between car and driver, starting with the customer experience in the showroom. When INFINITI arrived on the market, other luxury brands at that time were perceived as unattainable, and INFINITI seized the opportunity to champion a more inclusive environment with a distinctively warm and welcoming atmosphere that continues to draw people in today.

The Inspiration line offers a preview of forthcoming production models, as well as a glimpse into the company's vision to blend performance and electrification. The advent of electrified platforms heralds a fresh approach to what crossovers and sedans could look like. With new exterior proportions, electrified powertrains allow for additional interior space, enabling spacious and lounge-like interiors.

Looking ahead, INFINITI’s future showroom maintains the brand’s simplified design aesthetic while highlighting the next generation of modern luxury vehicles, innovative technologies and breakthrough powertrains. Pebble Beach Concours attendees will be among the first to experience INFINITI’s future showroom that features the company’s line of Inspiration concept vehicles. The Q, QX and Qs Inspiration concepts reimagine automotive design for an electrified era and foreshadow the design of upcoming production vehicles from INFINITI.

More information on the Inspiration concept vehicles is available at www.infinitinews.com .

INFINITI celebrates heritage at second-annual Japanese Automotive Invitational

For the second consecutive year, INFINITI, in collaboration with MotorTrend Group, will host the Japanese Automotive Invitational. Bringing even more diversity to the premier automobile celebration, this special event is dedicated to Japanese automotive innovation, design, performance and rich car culture.

This year’s Invitational will showcase 54 historically significant Japanese cars in eight different categories: Race, Truck, Roadster, GT, Hot Hatch, Sports, Luxury and Sedan. INFINITI vehicles on display include:

1993 INFINITI Q45t : Introduced as the flagship luxury sedan to launch the INFINITI brand in 1989, the Q45’s distinctive minimalist styling featured a confident design that allowed it to do away with traditional cues like oversized front grilles and exotic wood interiors. The Q45 was powered by a high-output, 278-horsepower 4.5-liter V8 engine that was class-leading at the time. The Q45 offered innovative features including available full-active suspension, Bose® sound system, power adjustable front passenger seats, one-touch power windows, digital climate control and keyless entry.

: Introduced as the flagship luxury sedan to launch the INFINITI brand in 1989, the Q45’s distinctive minimalist styling featured a confident design that allowed it to do away with traditional cues like oversized front grilles and exotic wood interiors. The Q45 was powered by a high-output, 278-horsepower 4.5-liter V8 engine that was class-leading at the time. The Q45 offered innovative features including available full-active suspension, Bose® sound system, power adjustable front passenger seats, one-touch power windows, digital climate control and keyless entry. 1991 INFINITI M30 : As a companion to the Q45 sedan, the M30 was part of INFINITI’s launch in 1989. A luxury sports coupe, the M30 was powered by a 162-horsepower, 3.0-liter SOHC V6 and 4-speed automatic transmission. It also had an innovative adjustable suspension system. For its second model year, the M30 was also available as a convertible, featuring an electric canvas top with fully automatic, one-touch operation.

: As a companion to the Q45 sedan, the M30 was part of INFINITI’s launch in 1989. A luxury sports coupe, the M30 was powered by a 162-horsepower, 3.0-liter SOHC V6 and 4-speed automatic transmission. It also had an innovative adjustable suspension system. For its second model year, the M30 was also available as a convertible, featuring an electric canvas top with fully automatic, one-touch operation. 1994 INFINITI J30 : For the 1994 model year, INFINITI introduced its second luxury sedan, the J30. Powered by a 3.0-liter DOHC V6 engine producing 210-horsepower, the J30’s distinctive rounded design featured a sloping roofline and deck which foreshadowed the four-door coupe styling trend. Its interior also had an elegant yet sporty feel with cockpit style controls combined with Italian leather-appointed seating and burled wood accents. The J30 was also available as a Touring model with four-wheel steering and BBS wheels.

: For the 1994 model year, INFINITI introduced its second luxury sedan, the J30. Powered by a 3.0-liter DOHC V6 engine producing 210-horsepower, the J30’s distinctive rounded design featured a sloping roofline and deck which foreshadowed the four-door coupe styling trend. Its interior also had an elegant yet sporty feel with cockpit style controls combined with Italian leather-appointed seating and burled wood accents. The J30 was also available as a Touring model with four-wheel steering and BBS wheels. 2004 INFINITI G Coupe : For almost as long as there has been an INFINITI Motor Company, a sports coupe has been integral to its model line. From the original M30 that was part of the company’s launch in 1989, the INFINITI G Coupe became available in 2003. Sharply styled while also ready for the track, the rear-drive G Coupe was built off INFINITI’s storied front midship platform where the engine is moved back towards the rear of the engine bay, which in turn improves the weight distribution platform. The original G35 Coupe was powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine – with a horsepower rating of 280 – mated to either a 6-speed manual or 5-speed automatic transmission. The G Coupe was Motor Trend’s “Car of the Year” in 2003, and it was featured as one of Car and Driver’s “10 Best” in 2003 and 2004.

: For almost as long as there has been an INFINITI Motor Company, a sports coupe has been integral to its model line. From the original M30 that was part of the company’s launch in 1989, the INFINITI G Coupe became available in 2003. Sharply styled while also ready for the track, the rear-drive G Coupe was built off INFINITI’s storied front midship platform where the engine is moved back towards the rear of the engine bay, which in turn improves the weight distribution platform. The original G35 Coupe was powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine – with a horsepower rating of 280 – mated to either a 6-speed manual or 5-speed automatic transmission. The G Coupe was Motor Trend’s “Car of the Year” in 2003, and it was featured as one of Car and Driver’s “10 Best” in 2003 and 2004. 2003 INFINITI FX45 : At its debut in 2003, the INFINITI FX became one of the industry’s first performance crossovers. A vehicle that put more emphasis on sport than utility, the FX combined the best attributes of a sports car with those of an SUV. Based on the legendary front midship platform of the INFINITI G sports coupe and sedan, the rear- or all-wheel drive FX was powered by a 3.5-liter V6 or 4.5-liter V8 engine. The original FX offered many advanced technologies such as DVD-based GPS navigation, satellite radio, traffic-sensing cruise control, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, and INFINITI’s world’s first Lane Departure Warning system. In 2007, the FX was the first to have INFINITI’s pioneering Around View Monitor system.

: At its debut in 2003, the INFINITI FX became one of the industry’s first performance crossovers. A vehicle that put more emphasis on sport than utility, the FX combined the best attributes of a sports car with those of an SUV. Based on the legendary front midship platform of the INFINITI G sports coupe and sedan, the rear- or all-wheel drive FX was powered by a 3.5-liter V6 or 4.5-liter V8 engine. The original FX offered many advanced technologies such as DVD-based GPS navigation, satellite radio, traffic-sensing cruise control, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, and INFINITI’s world’s first Lane Departure Warning system. In 2007, the FX was the first to have INFINITI’s pioneering Around View Monitor system. The evolution of the INFINITI performance coupe: Visitors to this year’s Japanese Automotive Invitational will also get to see the iconic and influential 1963 Prince Skyline Sport. The Prince Motor Company, arguably Japan’s first luxury automotive brand, launched the legendary Skyline sedan and wagon in 1957 and added the Gloria luxury sedan in 1959. Prince later merged with Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. in 1965 and influenced the dynamic styling found on INFINITI vehicles today. Designed by famed Italian sports car designer Giovanni Michelotti, the Prince Skyline Sport inspired much of today’s craftsmanship and performance that foreshadowed INFINITI’s most impressive coupes, including the M30, G35, G37 and Q60. Many of the styling cues of the Prince Skyline Sport, such as the double arch grille and crescent cut rear quarter window, are the inspiration for INFINITI’s current exterior designs and are inherent in many of today’s models including the Q50 and Q60.

More details on the history of INFINITI and Prince Motor Company are available at www.infinitinews.com .

The Japanese Automotive Invitational is located adjacent to the INFINITI Pavilion and is open to visitors with no additional tickets required.

The INFINITI Project Black S makes an appearance on the iconic Concept Lawn

Debuting for the first time in the U.S. as a drivable prototype, the INFINITI Project Black S will be a standout among other concept vehicles at the prestigious Concept Lawn on Sunday, Aug. 18. It may also be seen at multiple locations throughout the Pebble Beach Car Weekend.

As revealed at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, Project Black S boasts a dual-hybrid powertrain inspired by the Renault Sport Formula One Team – a powertrain that is a world’s first for a road car.

More information on the INFINITI Project Black S is available at www.infinitinews.com .

About INFINITI:

INFINITI Motor Company Ltd., with representation in markets around the world, will electrify its portfolio in the next three years. The INFINITI brand, launched in 1989, celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Its range of premium automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Shanghai. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its daring design and innovative driver-assistance technologies. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault F1 Team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

