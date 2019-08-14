EPRI Announces New Chair, Four Members to the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) announced the appointment of a new chair and four members of the Board of Directors.



Pat Vincent-Collawn, Chairman, President and CEO of PNM Resources, is the new Chair of the Board as of July 2. She succeeds Pat Kampling, former Chairman and CEO of Alliant Energy Corporation in Madison, Wis., who served on the Board since 2014 and retired July 1.



Appointed to serve on the Board on April 5 are Michael W. Rencheck, President and CEO of Bruce Power in Ontario, Canada, and Pat O’Doherty, Chief Executive of the Electricity Supply Board (ESB) in Dublin, Ireland. Maria Pope, President and CEO of Portland General Electric, was appointed to serve as a director on August 14. Each will serve a one-year term expiring in April 2020 and will be eligible to stand for election to a four-year term ending in April 2024.



In addition, Jeffrey J. Lyash, President and CEO, Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), was designated on April 15 by TVA to fill its permanent seat on the Board.



Vincent-Collawn is CEO of PNM Resources, the parent company of utilities PNM in New Mexico and Texas New Mexico Power. She joined PNM Resources in 2007 as Utilities President overseeing daily operations. Prior to PNM Resources, Vincent-Collawn held executive positions at Xcel Energy.



Rencheck is President and CEO of Bruce Power in Canada. Bruce Power provides more than 30 percent of the electricity for Ontario, generating electricity from eight nuclear reactors and wind energy facilities. Prior to Bruce Power, Rencheck was Deputy Chief Operating Officer for AREVA Group overseeing a global portfolio of nuclear and renewable projects. He also served as President and CEO of AREVA Inc. in North America and held executive positions at AEP and Florida Power Corporation.



O’Doherty is CEO of ESB, where he has held several executive positions, including Executive Director ESB International, Executive Director of ESB Power Generation and Managing Director of ESB Networks. He is a Vice-President of Eurelectric, Director of Energy UK and Chair of the Apprenticeship Council of Ireland.



Pope is President and CEO for Portland General Electric (PGE). Previously, she served as Senior Vice President of Power Supply, Operations and Resource Strategy overseeing PGE’s energy supply portfolio of 15 thermal, hydro and wind generation plants and the long-term resource strategy. She joined PGE in 2009 as Senior Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. She serves on the Oregon Global Warming Commission and the boards of Umpqua Holdings Corporation and the Oregon Business Council.



Lyash is president and chief executive officer of the TVA. Appointed by the Board of Directors in February 2019, he leads the nation’s largest public utility in its mission of serving the people of the Tennessee Valley. Before coming to TVA, Lyash served since 2015 as President and CEO of Ontario Power Generation Inc., one of the largest electricity generating companies in Canada with a diverse fleet of nuclear, hydroelectric, gas, biomass and renewable generating stations.



"These directors bring to our Board wide-ranging industry backgrounds with keen insights for addressing the electricity sector’s important and diverse challenges," said Michael W. Howard, EPRI President and Chief Executive Officer. "Their deep industry experience and broad perspectives will help us to fulfill our mission to serve the public benefit."



About EPRI



The Electric Power Research Institute, Inc. (EPRI, www.epri.com) conducts research and development relating to the generation, delivery and use of electricity for the benefit of the public. An independent, nonprofit organization, EPRI brings together its scientists and engineers as well as experts from academia and industry to help address challenges in electricity, including reliability, efficiency, affordability, health, safety and the environment. EPRI members represent 90% of the electricity generated and delivered in the United States with international participation extending to 40 countries. EPRI’s principal offices and laboratories are located in Palo Alto, Calif.; Charlotte, N.C.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Dallas, Texas; Lenox, Mass.; and Washington, D.C.

Clay Perry Electric Power Research Institute 202-293-6184 clperry@epri.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.