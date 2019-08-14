Medical Aesthetics Market Worth $22.2 Billion by 2025- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Medical Aesthetics Market by Product (Facial Aesthetics, Cosmetic Implants, Skin Aesthetic Devices, Thread Lift Products, Body Contouring Devices, Hair Removal Devices), End User (Hospitals, Medical Spas, Home Care Settings)–Global Forecast to 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, the global medical aesthetics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2019 to reach $22.2 billion by 2025.

Medical aesthetics market comprises advanced products and technologies used by skilled medical professionals or aesthetic specialists for improving physical appearance of patients. Various invasive and noninvasive procedures are primarily designed for the significant enhancement and cosmetic change in patient’s appearance, and these are collectively termed as medical aesthetics procedures. Currently, there is an increasing demand of cosmetic procedures among the millennials and younger generation with increasing influence of social media, which is driving the growth of the medical aesthetics products market. Growing technological advancements and wider acceptance of cosmetic procedures among the diversified geographies across the globe is also contributing to the growth of the medical aesthetics market. The innovation in this market is primarily focused towards developing convenient, faster, and low risk products and procedures for patients. Furthermore, the growth of the medical tourism industry in APAC and Latin America region focused towards cosmetic procedures is also expected to create a greater demand for technologically advanced medical aesthetic products in these regions, thereby supporting the growth of the global medical aesthetics market over the forecast period.

Request Sample Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5028

The overall medical aesthetics market is mainly segmented by product (facial aesthetics, cosmetic implants, skin aesthetic devices, physician-dispensed cosmeceuticals and skin lighteners, thread lift products, body contouring devices, hair removal devices, tattoo removal devices, and nail treatment laser devices), end user (hospitals, clinics, and medical spas, beauty centers, and home care settings), and geography.

The facial aesthetics segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the overall medical aesthetics market in 2019. The largest share of this market segment is primarily attributed to the increasing geriatric population across the globe coupled with the rising demand of aesthetic procedures, rapid growth of technologically advanced products by companies to perform facial aesthetic treatments, and increasing availability of certain facial aesthetic products.

Based on end user, the hospitals, clinics, and medical spas segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the overall medical aesthetics market in 2019. This is primarily attributed to increasing demand of cosmetic procedures to enhance self-esteem and uptake of technologically advanced devices in hospitals and clinics for aesthetic procedures.

Geographically, North America commanded the largest share of global market, mainly attributed to the factors such as increasing awareness and adoption of aesthetic procedures among the population; rising incidences of skin diseases; greater availability and adoption of advanced medical devices, and growing consciousness among the population about improving their physical appearances. While, North America will continue to dominate the global medical aesthetics market by 2025, the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

The major players operating in the fragmented global medical aesthetics market are Allergan plc (Ireland), Alma Lasers (Israel), Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Cutera, Inc. (US), Cynosure Inc. (US), El.En. S.P.A. (Italy), Fotona D.O.O (Solvenia& US), Galderma Laboratories, L.P. (US), Mentor Worldwide LLC (US), and Merz Aesthetics (Germany) among others.

Browse key industry insights spread across 195 pages with 185 market data tables & 18 figures & charts from the report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/medical-aesthetics-market-5028/

Scope of the Report:

Medical Aesthetics Market, by Product

Facial Aesthetics Botulinum Toxin Dermal Fillers Chemical Peels Microdermabrasion Devices

Cosmetic Implants Breast Implants Other Implants Facial Implants

Skin Aesthetic Devices Nonsurgical Skin Tightening Devices Laser Skin Resurfacing Devices Light Therapy Devices Micro-Needling Products

Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals and Skin Lighteners

Thread Lift Products

Body Contouring Devices Nonsurgical Fat Reduction Devices Liposuction Devices Cellulite Reduction Devices

Hair Removal Devices

Tattoo Removal Devices

Nail Treatment Laser Devices

Medical Aesthetics Market, by End User

Hospitals, Clinics, and Medical Spas

Beauty Centers

Home Care Settings

Medical Aesthetics Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Get Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5028

Related Reports-

Radiotherapy Market by Product (Radiotherapy Devices, Software, Service), Procedure (EBRT, Brachytherapy, Systemic Radiotherapy), Technology (IMRT, SRT, VMAT, HDRBT, LDRBT, PDRBT), Application (Prostate, Breast) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/radiotherapy-market-5023/

Asia-Pacific Orthodontics Market by Product [(Removable, Fixed Braces (Brackets (Metal, Ceramics), Archwire (Beta Titanium, Stainless Steel), Anchorage Appliances, Ligature, Retainers)], Patient (Children and Teen, Adult) - Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/asia-pacific-orthodontics-market-4978/





About Meticulous Research®

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details.

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, with the help of its unique research methodologies, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions.

With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.





Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.