SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of HSDT and INS of Upcoming Deadlines

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: HSDT)

Class Period: November 9, 2017 – April 10, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

According to the Complaint, on January 25, 2019, the Company announced that it had received a request for additional data and information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) related to the Company’s request for de novo classification and 510(k) clearance of its Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) device.

Then, on April 10, 2019, Helius announced that the FDA denied 510(k) clearance of the PoNS device because the Company had not provided sufficient clinical data to show the device was effective.

Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE AMERICAN: INS)

Class Period: January 23, 2019 – May 29, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

According to the Complaint, on May 30, 2019, pre-market, Grizzly Research LLC issued a report entitled "Intelligent Systems Corp: Material Undisclosed Related Party Transactions Cast Doubt on the Integrity of Financial Statements." The report presented evidence that Intelligent Systems "has its employees set up or take control of undisclosed shell companies in Asia, who then partake in undisclosed related party transactions with [Intelligent Systems] intended to either round-trip revenue back to [Intelligent Systems] or siphon money out of the company." The report further stated that "there is a possibility that all revenue growth since January 2018 has been a result of undisclosed round-trip transactions with Indian related parties."

