NICOX discusses New Glaucoma Treatment at SMi’s 3rd Ophthalmic Drugs Conference

Ophthalmic Drugs Conference

Successful test results for new drug to help combat Glaucoma

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group Reports: NICOX recently announced that they have successfully tested a new treatment for the reduction of intraocular pressure in glaucoma. The NCX 470 Clinical Study went head-to-head on a daily dose of the treatment versus Latanoprost, which is perceived as the number one treatment for glaucoma and ocular hypertension.Gavin Spencer who is Executive Vice President & Chief Business Officer, will be presenting at the third annual Ophthalmic Drugs Conference, where he will discuss the development of NCX 470. He will also focus on the role of nitric acid in control intraocular pressure and future generation compounds from the NICOX platform.On Day Two of the conference, under the same discussion point on New Developments in Ophthalmic Clinical Trials and Drug Development, Parisa Zamiri, Global Head of Clinical Development in Ophthalmology at Novartis Pharmaceutical will discuss the transformation of future eye care and Virginia Calder, Reader in Ocular Immunology from UCL Institute of Ophthalmology highlights the use of experimental models to identify potential anti-inflammatory drugs in allergic conjunctivitis and uveitis.Other high-profile speakers presenting include:Aniz Girach, Chief Medical Officer, ProQR TherapeuticsDaniel Chung, Global Medical Strategy Lead-Ophthalmology, Spark TherapeuticsMichael Ehrlich, Senior Clinical Program Lead - Retinopathies, Boehringer IngelheimPeter Morgan-Warren, Medical Assessor, MHRAFurther details about the event can be found on the website www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/pr4 Sponsored by:EXPERIMENTICA | ProMed PharmaContacts:Sponsorship, exhibition and branding packages: Alia Malick +44 (0)20 7827 6168 / amalick@smi-online.co.ukDelegate enquiries: contact Alex Vidic on: +44 (0) 20 3866 0221 / avidic@smi-online.co.ukMedia enquiries contact Neill Howard +44 (0) 207 827 6164 / nhoward@smi-online.co.uk



