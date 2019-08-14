Global Condom Market Outlook & Forecast, 2018-2019 & 2024: Increasing Popularity of Female Condoms Create Massive Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Condom Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The condom market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of more than 9% during 2018-2024.



This research report on the condom market covers market sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The study includes insights on segmentation by distribution channels (retail and online) by material type (latex and non-latex), product type (males and females), end-users (branded and institutional), geography (APAC, Europe, Latin America, MEA, and North America).



The growth of online stores, which sell condoms, sensual lingerie, and sexual lubricants has grown up significantly, thereby providing a wide scope for vendors to manufacture and promote sexual wellness products. The promotion of the concept of safe sex using condoms through social media is contributing to the increased sale of condoms via online channels. Further, the emergence of innovative designs such as heaxagonal condoms and growing popularity of female condom is driving the global condom market growth.



The female condom market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 20% during the period 2018-2024, thereby increasing the scope for the growth of the global condom market. An open attitude toward women sexuality, the increasing participation of women in sexual adventures, and an increase in the awareness of women's sexual rights are driving the female condom market. With organizations actively seeking to commercialize the scale of production and usage of female condoms, the market is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to vendors during the forecast period.



Market Drivers



Growing awareness of sex education programs

Innovations in condom designs

The increased popularity of female condoms

Influence of the internet in shaping the purchasing behavior among end-users

Key Market Insights



Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2019-2024.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Market Segmentation



This market research report includes detailed market segmentation by distribution, end-users, product types, material types, and geography. The increased demand from institutions such as public health organizations, NGOs, and global organizations to promote the concept of safe sex and increase the awareness of sexually transmitted diseases (STD) is significantly contributing to the growth of the condom market worldwide. Institutional buyers such as UNFPA, USAID, WHO, and other UN agencies are the most significant promoters of male and female condoms. Further, as the fight against HIV has been on for decades now, the demand from institutional condoms in underdeveloped regions has witnessed a significant rise in the past years.



The male condoms segment dominates the condoms market worldwide. A high sexual vigor among males is the major factor for the high percentage of the male condoms segment. Also, the ease of availability, wearability, and disposability of these condoms is another driver for the high share of the segment. Currently, the global female condom market is witnessing rapid growth in the demand for female condoms across the globe.



Given their excellent tensile strength, tear resistance, and resilience, the latex condoms segment dominated the condom market in 2018. Latex remains the predominantly used raw material for the manufacturing of male condoms. The massive purchase and distribution of latex condoms by federal health bodies and UN health missions is another major driver for the high share of the segment.



While the majority of condom distribution takes place through retail stores, established by leading condom manufacturers such as Reckitt Benckiser and Church & Dwight, the increasing sale of condoms via online stores and online direct-to-consumer stores is expected to drive the condom market during the forecast period. The growth of online sales is expected to increase by over 20% YOY during the forecast period.



Geography



Improving living standards, increase in per capita disposable incomes, the high usage of innovative condoms, and the growing emphasis on the concept of safe sex are some of the major factors driving the condom market in APAC. In addition, the increased expansion of manufacturing units following the adoption of new technology is contributing to the growth of the market. Further, high growth in countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea is another reason driving condom adoption in the region.



Robust institutional sales by government and federal agencies, NGOs, and charitable organizations institutional buyers such as USAID, UNFPA, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and PSI are majorly boosting the condom market in the North America region. Although the sale of branded condoms remains moderate in the region, institutional sales are likely to uplift the market revenue during the forecast period.



The increased adoption of birth control measures, the growing popularity of condoms, especially in women, and the increased per capita disposable income are the key drivers for the Europe condom market. Further, oil-based economies of the Middle East are witnessing an increase in the investor sentiment, thereby boosting consumer products, especially condoms in MEA. Substantial GDP improvements, the decline in poverty levels, and the rise in the condom usage in Brazil and Argentina are expected to propel the condom market in Latin America.



Key Vendor Analysis



The competitive scenario in the condom market is currently intensifying. The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades. The present situation is forcing vendors to alter and redefine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. The market is moderately fragmented with many global players providing condoms with high functionality and designs. The market competition is expected to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions.



Key Vendors

Church & Dwight

LifeStyles Holdco

Okamoto Industries

Reckitt Benckiser

Other Prominent Manufacturers

BILLY BOY (MAPA)

Convex Latex

Cupid Ltd.

Fuji Latex

HBM Group

HLL Lifecare Ltd.

Innova Quality

IXu

Karex Berhad

LELO

MTLC Latex

Sagami Rubber Industries

Shandong Ming Yuan Latex Co.

Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus Co.

Silk Parasol

StaySafe Condoms

STRATA Various Product Design

Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR)

Tianjin Condombao

VERU (The Female Health Company)

Innolatex Ltd.

Nulatex

Tianjin Human Care Latex Corp.

Bally

Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Type

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Material Type

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by End-user

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market At A Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Production Process

7.3 Additives

7.3.1 Flavor Coatings

7.3.2 Spermicide

7.3.3 Lubricants

7.4 Macroeconomic Factors Enabling Market Growth

7.4.1 Economic Development

7.4.2 Per Capita GDP in Developing Markets

7.4.3 Dual-income Households in Developed Markets



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Awareness Driven by Sex Education Programs

8.1.2 Growing Prevalence of STIs

8.1.3 Increasing Efforts towards Family Planning & Birth Control

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Limited Popularity, Availability, & Affordability of Female Condoms

8.2.2 Availability of Several Substitutes

8.2.3 Rise in Product Counterfeiting

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Internet Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior

8.3.2 Innovative Condom Designs

8.3.3 Increasing Popularity of Female Condoms



9 Value Chain

9.1 Overview

9.2 Value Chain Analysis

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Raw Material Suppliers

9.2.3 Manufacturers

9.2.4 Distributors/Dealers

9.2.5 Retailers

9.2.6 End-user



10 Global Condom Market

10.1 Market Overview

10.1.1 Historical Data 20142017

10.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.1.3 Market by Geography - Revenue & Unit Shipment

10.2 Five Forces Analysis

10.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

10.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

10.2.5 Competitive Rivalry



11 By Product

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Male Condoms

11.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

11.3.2 Market by Geography - Revenue & Unit Shipment

11.4 Female Condoms

11.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

11.4.2 Market by Geography - Revenue & Unit Shipments



12 By Material Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Latex Condoms

12.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

12.3.2 Market by Geography - Revenue & Unit Shipments

12.4 Non-latex Condoms

12.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

12.4.2 Market by Sub-products

12.4.3 Market by Geography - Revenue & Unit Shipments



13 By End-User

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Branded condoms

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market by Geography - Revenue & Unit Shipments

13.4 Institutional condoms

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market by Geography - Revenue & Unit Shipments



14 Pricing Analysis

14.1 Pricing Analysis For Consumers And Institutional Buyers

14.1.1 Overview



15 By Distribution Channels

15.1 Market Overview

15.1.1 Manufacture, Production, and Distribution

15.1.2 Distribution through Retail Stores

15.1.3 Distribution through Online Websites



16 By Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Overview



17 APAC



18 North America



19 Middle-East & Africa



20 Europe



21 Latin America



22 Competitive Landscape

22.1 Competition Overview

22.2 Market Structure and Mapping of Competition

22.2.1 Herfindahl-Hirschman Index



23 Market Vendor Analysis

23.1 Market Share Analysis

23.1.1 Male Condoms

23.1.2 Female Condoms



24 Key Company Profiles

24.1 Church & Dwight

24.2 Lifestyles holdco

24.3 Okamoto Industries

24.4 Reckitt Benckiser



25 Other Prominent Vendors

25.1 Billy Boy (MAPA)

25.2 Bally

25.3 Convex Latex

25.4 Cupid Limited

25.5 Dongkuk Techco

25.6 Fuji Latex

25.7 HBM Group

25.8 HLL Lifecare

25.9 Innova Quality

25.10 Innolatex Limited

25.11 IXu

25.12 Karex Berhad

25.13 Lelo

25.14 MTLC Latex

25.15 Nulatex Sdn. Bhd.

25.16 Sagami Rubber Industries

25.17 Shandong Ming Yuan Latex

25.18 Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus/PATH

25.19 Silk Parasol

25.20 StaySafe Condoms (by AdvaCare Pharma)

25.21 STRATA Various Product Design

25.22 Thai Nippon Rubber Industry

25.23 Tianjin Condombao Medical Polyurethane Tech. Co.

25.24 Tianjin Human Care Latex Corporation

25.25 Veru (The Female Health Company)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n3a789

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

