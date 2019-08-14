Global Condom Market Outlook & Forecast, 2018-2019 & 2024: Increasing Popularity of Female Condoms Create Massive Opportunities
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Condom Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The condom market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of more than 9% during 2018-2024.
This research report on the condom market covers market sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The study includes insights on segmentation by distribution channels (retail and online) by material type (latex and non-latex), product type (males and females), end-users (branded and institutional), geography (APAC, Europe, Latin America, MEA, and North America).
The growth of online stores, which sell condoms, sensual lingerie, and sexual lubricants has grown up significantly, thereby providing a wide scope for vendors to manufacture and promote sexual wellness products. The promotion of the concept of safe sex using condoms through social media is contributing to the increased sale of condoms via online channels. Further, the emergence of innovative designs such as heaxagonal condoms and growing popularity of female condom is driving the global condom market growth.
The female condom market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 20% during the period 2018-2024, thereby increasing the scope for the growth of the global condom market. An open attitude toward women sexuality, the increasing participation of women in sexual adventures, and an increase in the awareness of women's sexual rights are driving the female condom market. With organizations actively seeking to commercialize the scale of production and usage of female condoms, the market is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to vendors during the forecast period.
Market Drivers
- Growing awareness of sex education programs
- Innovations in condom designs
- The increased popularity of female condoms
- Influence of the internet in shaping the purchasing behavior among end-users
Key Market Insights
- Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2019-2024.
- Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the market.
- Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
- Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.
- Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.
Market Segmentation
This market research report includes detailed market segmentation by distribution, end-users, product types, material types, and geography. The increased demand from institutions such as public health organizations, NGOs, and global organizations to promote the concept of safe sex and increase the awareness of sexually transmitted diseases (STD) is significantly contributing to the growth of the condom market worldwide. Institutional buyers such as UNFPA, USAID, WHO, and other UN agencies are the most significant promoters of male and female condoms. Further, as the fight against HIV has been on for decades now, the demand from institutional condoms in underdeveloped regions has witnessed a significant rise in the past years.
The male condoms segment dominates the condoms market worldwide. A high sexual vigor among males is the major factor for the high percentage of the male condoms segment. Also, the ease of availability, wearability, and disposability of these condoms is another driver for the high share of the segment. Currently, the global female condom market is witnessing rapid growth in the demand for female condoms across the globe.
Given their excellent tensile strength, tear resistance, and resilience, the latex condoms segment dominated the condom market in 2018. Latex remains the predominantly used raw material for the manufacturing of male condoms. The massive purchase and distribution of latex condoms by federal health bodies and UN health missions is another major driver for the high share of the segment.
While the majority of condom distribution takes place through retail stores, established by leading condom manufacturers such as Reckitt Benckiser and Church & Dwight, the increasing sale of condoms via online stores and online direct-to-consumer stores is expected to drive the condom market during the forecast period. The growth of online sales is expected to increase by over 20% YOY during the forecast period.
Geography
Improving living standards, increase in per capita disposable incomes, the high usage of innovative condoms, and the growing emphasis on the concept of safe sex are some of the major factors driving the condom market in APAC. In addition, the increased expansion of manufacturing units following the adoption of new technology is contributing to the growth of the market. Further, high growth in countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea is another reason driving condom adoption in the region.
Robust institutional sales by government and federal agencies, NGOs, and charitable organizations institutional buyers such as USAID, UNFPA, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and PSI are majorly boosting the condom market in the North America region. Although the sale of branded condoms remains moderate in the region, institutional sales are likely to uplift the market revenue during the forecast period.
The increased adoption of birth control measures, the growing popularity of condoms, especially in women, and the increased per capita disposable income are the key drivers for the Europe condom market. Further, oil-based economies of the Middle East are witnessing an increase in the investor sentiment, thereby boosting consumer products, especially condoms in MEA. Substantial GDP improvements, the decline in poverty levels, and the rise in the condom usage in Brazil and Argentina are expected to propel the condom market in Latin America.
Key Vendor Analysis
The competitive scenario in the condom market is currently intensifying. The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades. The present situation is forcing vendors to alter and redefine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. The market is moderately fragmented with many global players providing condoms with high functionality and designs. The market competition is expected to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions.
Key Vendors
- Church & Dwight
- LifeStyles Holdco
- Okamoto Industries
- Reckitt Benckiser
Other Prominent Manufacturers
- BILLY BOY (MAPA)
- Convex Latex
- Cupid Ltd.
- Fuji Latex
- HBM Group
- HLL Lifecare Ltd.
- Innova Quality
- IXu
- Karex Berhad
- LELO
- MTLC Latex
- Sagami Rubber Industries
- Shandong Ming Yuan Latex Co.
- Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus Co.
- Silk Parasol
- StaySafe Condoms
- STRATA Various Product Design
- Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR)
- Tianjin Condombao
- VERU (The Female Health Company)
- Innolatex Ltd.
- Nulatex
- Tianjin Human Care Latex Corp.
- Bally
Key Topics Covered
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the study
4.4 Market Segments
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Type
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Material Type
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by End-user
4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market At A Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Production Process
7.3 Additives
7.3.1 Flavor Coatings
7.3.2 Spermicide
7.3.3 Lubricants
7.4 Macroeconomic Factors Enabling Market Growth
7.4.1 Economic Development
7.4.2 Per Capita GDP in Developing Markets
7.4.3 Dual-income Households in Developed Markets
8 Market Dynamics
8.1 Market Growth Enablers
8.1.1 Awareness Driven by Sex Education Programs
8.1.2 Growing Prevalence of STIs
8.1.3 Increasing Efforts towards Family Planning & Birth Control
8.2 Market Growth Restraints
8.2.1 Limited Popularity, Availability, & Affordability of Female Condoms
8.2.2 Availability of Several Substitutes
8.2.3 Rise in Product Counterfeiting
8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3.1 Internet Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior
8.3.2 Innovative Condom Designs
8.3.3 Increasing Popularity of Female Condoms
9 Value Chain
9.1 Overview
9.2 Value Chain Analysis
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 Raw Material Suppliers
9.2.3 Manufacturers
9.2.4 Distributors/Dealers
9.2.5 Retailers
9.2.6 End-user
10 Global Condom Market
10.1 Market Overview
10.1.1 Historical Data 20142017
10.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.1.3 Market by Geography - Revenue & Unit Shipment
10.2 Five Forces Analysis
10.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
10.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
10.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
10.2.4 Threat of Substitutes
10.2.5 Competitive Rivalry
11 By Product
11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
11.2 Market Overview
11.3 Male Condoms
11.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.3.2 Market by Geography - Revenue & Unit Shipment
11.4 Female Condoms
11.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.4.2 Market by Geography - Revenue & Unit Shipments
12 By Material Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Latex Condoms
12.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.3.2 Market by Geography - Revenue & Unit Shipments
12.4 Non-latex Condoms
12.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.4.2 Market by Sub-products
12.4.3 Market by Geography - Revenue & Unit Shipments
13 By End-User
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Branded condoms
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market by Geography - Revenue & Unit Shipments
13.4 Institutional condoms
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market by Geography - Revenue & Unit Shipments
14 Pricing Analysis
14.1 Pricing Analysis For Consumers And Institutional Buyers
14.1.1 Overview
15 By Distribution Channels
15.1 Market Overview
15.1.1 Manufacture, Production, and Distribution
15.1.2 Distribution through Retail Stores
15.1.3 Distribution through Online Websites
16 By Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Overview
17 APAC
18 North America
19 Middle-East & Africa
20 Europe
21 Latin America
22 Competitive Landscape
22.1 Competition Overview
22.2 Market Structure and Mapping of Competition
22.2.1 Herfindahl-Hirschman Index
23 Market Vendor Analysis
23.1 Market Share Analysis
23.1.1 Male Condoms
23.1.2 Female Condoms
24 Key Company Profiles
24.1 Church & Dwight
24.2 Lifestyles holdco
24.3 Okamoto Industries
24.4 Reckitt Benckiser
25 Other Prominent Vendors
25.1 Billy Boy (MAPA)
25.2 Bally
25.3 Convex Latex
25.4 Cupid Limited
25.5 Dongkuk Techco
25.6 Fuji Latex
25.7 HBM Group
25.8 HLL Lifecare
25.9 Innova Quality
25.10 Innolatex Limited
25.11 IXu
25.12 Karex Berhad
25.13 Lelo
25.14 MTLC Latex
25.15 Nulatex Sdn. Bhd.
25.16 Sagami Rubber Industries
25.17 Shandong Ming Yuan Latex
25.18 Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus/PATH
25.19 Silk Parasol
25.20 StaySafe Condoms (by AdvaCare Pharma)
25.21 STRATA Various Product Design
25.22 Thai Nippon Rubber Industry
25.23 Tianjin Condombao Medical Polyurethane Tech. Co.
25.24 Tianjin Human Care Latex Corporation
25.25 Veru (The Female Health Company)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n3a788
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.