Global Video & Identity Platforms Market Shares, 2018 - Operator Spending was Flat in 2018 because the SDM Market had Matured and the VMD Market Experienced Changes that Limited Spending

This report provides market share data for communications service provider (CSP) spending on telecoms-specific video and identity platforms (VIP) software and related services for 2018. It provides details of how the spending varied by delivery model, service type, vendor and region.

The report also includes snapshots of information about the leading vendors in the market. It assesses which vendors are leading in the VIP market and provides profiles of the leaders and their challengers.

The VIP market was flat in 2018 at USD4.7 billion; the decline in the challenging video management and delivery (VMD) market (-2%) was offset by the slight growth (1%) in the mature subscriber data management (SDM) market.

Key questions answered in the video and identity platforms market share report:

What was the overall size of the market (video and identity platforms in the telecoms industry) and what drove this spending among CSPs?

How did the spending vary across different sub-segments of the video and identity platforms market?

Who are the major vendors and what is their share of revenue in the video and identity platforms market?

What are the different drivers and growth rates of CSP spending on products, product-related services and professional services?

Key developments in the video and identity platforms market in 2018:

The VIP market was flat in 2018. The decline in video management and delivery (VMD) spending (-2%) was offset by the slight growth (1%) in the subscriber data management (SDM) market.

Operators' VMD spending continued to decline. Limited spending on legacy transformations; Cisco and Ericsson's departure; saturation in some developed markets; prolonged transition to new services (OTT, UHD); and increased in-house development were the main factors.

The SDM market continued its growth in 2018, albeit at a slower rate due to its high maturity. New investments came from long-tail IMS/VoLTE (especially in China), NFV, IoT and subscriber data exposure use cases.

This report provides:

Detailed market share data for the video and identity platforms software systems market overall, as well as two sub-segments:

Video management and delivery (VMD)

Subscriber data management (SDM) (including identity management (IdM))

A summary of key developments in the market overall and in each sub-segment

An Excel data spreadsheet of revenue and share for the top six vendors in this segment split by type and by region

Detailed profiles of 14 vendors in this market, and summaries of other players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Business Environment



3. Market Shares



4. Product-Related Revenue



5. Professional Services Revenue



6. Vendor Analysis



7. Market Definition



Companies Mentioned



Accenture

Amdocs

ARRIS Group

Cisco

Ericsson

Harmonic

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

MediaKind

Nagra

Nokia

Openwave Mobility (ENEA)

Synamedia

Viaccess-Orca

